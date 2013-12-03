Texas police get additional $20K for border

By Julie Neal

Alice Echo-News Journal

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Police Department received an early Christmas present in the form of a $20,000 addition to a grant awarded earlier this year.

Lt. Hector Zertuche said the department received a notice Nov. 19 that an adjustment had been made to a $20,000 grant they received in February through the Texas Homeland Security State Administrative Agency.

The notice stated that APD would be receiving an additional $20,000 for the local border security program for the 2013 fiscal year.

