Webinar: Win public safety grants: Proven strategies for funding success

Webinar Date: Tuesday, February 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Securing competitive public safety grants is more challenging than ever, making it essential to present a clear, compelling case for your agency’s needs. This webinar brings together practical insights and proven strategies to help you elevate your applications and stand out in a crowded field.

Join us to learn practical, experience-backed approaches to building stronger public safety grant applications. We’ll break down what reviewers look for, how to clearly demonstrate need and how to avoid the common gaps that weaken otherwise solid proposals.

You’ll also learn how to position your agency’s need for modern 3D scene documentation tools, showing their impact on accuracy, efficiency and officer safety, along with the steps that consistently lead to successful funding for technology, training and operational improvements.

You will learn:



Ways to identify the essential elements of a strong grant application.



of a strong grant application. Insights to aligning agency needs with reviewer priorities.



with reviewer priorities. Insider tips to justify 3D documentation tools as mission-critical investments.



as mission-critical investments. Ways that technology, training and upgrades fit into grant requirements.



fit into grant requirements. How to use a repeatable framework to improve funding success.

MEET THE SPEAKER:

L - R: Tom Hall, Brandon Perdue, Samantha Dorm

Tom Hall is a retired Forest Park PD officer from Illinois with 29 years of law enforcement experience. He directed the Major Crash Unit of the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force (2017-2023), led over 200 fatal crash investigations and is certified in Aircraft Crash Investigation through Embry-Riddle University. Awarded the Fricke Cooper Achievement Award in 2022, he brings deep expertise in crash reconstruction and investigative leadership.

Sgt. Brandon Perdue is a 16‑year law enforcement veteran with experience in patrol, field training and criminal investigations. A graduate of the National Command and Staff College, he received an award for excellence in research and has served as an Axon taser instructor for six years. He holds degrees in computer information systems and criminal justice and is currently pursuing a degree in psychology, bringing a strong blend of technical, investigative and leadership expertise to his work.

Samantha L. Dorm is a Senior Grant Consultant for Lexipol’s GrantFinder team, serving Police1.com, Firerescue1.com, and EMS1.com. She first began working as a consultant for the grants division of Praetorian Digital (now Lexipol) in 2010. Dorm has been instrumental in providing grant writing guidance to various public safety and non-profit agencies throughout the United States to enable them to obtain alternative funding as well as provide instruction on statistical compilation, analysis and program development. Dorm has served as a reviewer for several agencies and also instructs grant writing workshops.

