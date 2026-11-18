PRESS RELEASE

BRINC, the leader in public safety drone technology, today announced the BRINC LiveOps iOS app, bringing drone-powered situational awareness directly to first responders wherever they are. The new app gives authorized users access to live drone video, agency-wide drone operations, real-time airspace conditions and more directly from their iPhone or iPad.

As Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs scale across the nation, the intelligence they provide is proving valuable far beyond the pilots operating the aircraft. Firefighters, patrol officers, command staff, incident commanders, emergency managers, and other personnel increasingly rely on live aerial video to understand what is happening on scene and make faster, better-informed decisions.

The BRINC LiveOps iOS app makes that intelligence more accessible than ever. Instead of requiring personnel to be at a workstation or inside an operations center, authorized users can now pull out their phones and see what their agency’s drones see in real time.

“DFR is becoming a source of real-time intelligence for entire public safety organizations, not just the people flying drones,” said Blake Resnick, Founder & CEO of BRINC. “With the LiveOps iOS app, we’re putting that intelligence directly into the hands of first responders. Whether they’re en route to a call, establishing incident command, or coordinating resources in the field, they can see what’s happening from above right from their phone.”

The LiveOps iOS app serves as a mobile companion to BRINC’s LiveOps web platform, extending key operational capabilities beyond the command center. Users can monitor multiple drones simultaneously through adjustable live video feeds, providing a unified view of agency drone operations from the field.

LiveOps also gives agencies access to airspace conditions and their organization’s drone saved footage in one place. Recorded visual and thermal video, maps, and flight logs can be securely stored and managed in a CJIS-compliant environment, helping agencies preserve and access critical operational and evidentiary information.

The platform is designed to fit within the technology public safety technology stack agencies already use. LiveOps connects with CAD, dispatch, evidence management, and other public safety systems, helping agencies bring drone intelligence into existing workflows rather than creating another operational silo.

Administrators can manage user roles and sub-team access across their organization, while enterprise-grade security safeguards agency data with AES-256 encryption, two-factor authentication, and U.S.-only data hosting.

The launch reflects BRINC’s broader approach to DFR: make aerial intelligence available wherever it can improve emergency response. As agencies expand from individual drone deployments to organization-wide DFR programs, LiveOps provides a common operational layer that connects drones, data, airspace awareness, and first responders across the agency.

The BRINC LiveOps iOS app is available now on the Apple App Store. Current BRINC customers can log in with their existing BRINC account to access these capabilities today.

Agencies looking to equip their teams with BRINC drones can contact a BRINC representative here.

About BRINC

BRINC is an American developer of technology in the service of public safety. The company builds a connected ecosystem of tools designed to save lives. BRINC manufactures its products in the US, has co-located R&D and production, and is vertically integrated, controlling the entirety of its supply chain. Over 1,000 public safety agencies and 20%+ of the SWAT teams in the US use its products to de-escalate dangerous situations and safeguard human life. The company is backed by top investors, including Sam Altman, Index Ventures, Motorola Solutions, Dylan Field, Elad Gil, Patrick Shanahan, Julius Genachowski, Shyam Sankar, Alexandr Wang, Bradley Tusk, and Jeff Weiner. For more information visit brincdrones.com.