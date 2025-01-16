5.11 unveils first-ever feature-rich blazer in exclusive limited release

PRESS RELEASE

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11, the global innovator in purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, is excited to unveil the highly anticipated 5.11 Founder’s Jacket: the first-ever technical blazer designed in partnership with clandestine agencies set to redefine what professional apparel can do, combining C-suite style with features built for life’s most demanding missions.

“The 5.11 Founder’s Jacket sits at the perfect intersection of style, function, and innovation,” explains Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11.“This blazer was created for professionals who need to blend in with confidence. Whether navigating high-stakes executive protection, stepping into the boardroom, or looking sharp while on the road, the 5.11 Founder’s Jacket challenges what’s possible in the world of functional apparel.”

The development of the 5.11 Founder’s Jacket has long been a visionary project for Francisco J. Morales, 5.11’s co-founder, former CEO, and current Executive Chairman. Known for pushing boundaries in technical innovation, Morales drew on decades of experience in the industry and poured his vision and expertise into creating this jacket in partnership with the 5.11 Product Team and world-class teams of executive security professionals, representatives of government agencies, and seasoned international travelers – implementing features with their use occasions in mind. The result is a performance blazer designed for ultimate versatility: a garment you can keep rolled up in a bag and, on a moment’s notice, put on to look professional. Importantly, this blazer is engineered for convenience without compromise, as it is fully home-washable and ready to go back into service without sacrificing quality or performance.

This new release not only reflects Francisco’s commitment to excellence but also underscores 5.11’s enduring mission to enhance the capabilities of professionals worldwide and provide Purpose-Built Gear™ that meets the highest standards for durability, functionality, comfort, and performance.

Reflecting on the new jacket, Morales says that, “as someone who has been deeply involved in the design and innovation process throughout my years at 5.11, the release of the 5.11 Founder’s Jacket is incredibly special. It represents the culmination of our dedication to crafting quality gear but also tells the story of our brand’s journey. I’m excited to share it with our community of professionals and enthusiasts who inspire everything we do as a brand.”

Behind its sharp exterior, the 5.11 Founder’s Jacket is loaded with powerful technical features, including elastic MOLLE webbing, drop pockets, zippered internal chest pockets for secure storage, hidden key pockets designed with security in mind, and two interior phone pockets featuring 5.11’s Ready Loop™ — keeping any essentials secure and close at hand.

The 5.11 Founder’s Jacket’s wrinkle-resistant fabric makes it the perfect fit for business travelers, while its stretch material ensures comfort from the red-eye there to the return trip home. Pair it with slacks for a formal look, or dress it down with a tee and sneakers. The tailorability, DWR finish for stain resistance, and ease of at-home launder makes the 5.11 Founder’s Jacket a seamless addition to any wardrobe, delivering the style you deserve with the substance you demand.

Key Features:

● Fabric Composition: 89% polyester, 11% elastane for a flexible, comfortable fit.

o Lining: 100% nylon dobby for durability and abrasion resistance.

● Pockets: Two zippered internal chest pockets, hidden key pockets and dual phone pockets with Ready Loop™.

● Price: $160 Regular, $194 Tall

● Sizes: Available in Dark Navy and Black, from Small to 3XL, in Regular and Tall.

In this first, exclusive release, limited units of the 5.11 Founder’s Jacket are available online now at www.511Tactical.com/Founders-Jacket.html. Limited quantities of the jacket will also be available at the 5.11 Las Vegas retail store next week.

For more information about 5.11 and its full collection of products, or to find a 5.11 store near you, visit www.511tactical.com.

