5.11 releases new footwear offerings for Fall 2024

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear™, is excited to announce the release of new additions to its footwear portfolio, designed to meet the demands of professionals and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Whether for tactical operations, outdoor adventures, or everyday streetwear, the new features are built with 5.11’s uncompromising standards of cutting-edge footwear technology by elevating those who rely on their gear to perform at the highest level. The newly released footwear styles range from new and improved boot styles to everyday sneakers and exercise-specific trainers.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest footwear collection, which exemplifies 5.11’s commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the real-world needs of our customers,” said Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11. “The customers and their feedback are at the core of how we develop and grow as an organization, and these new products are designed specifically with their needs in mind so that whether they are on duty, in the field, or on the go, they have the best possible gear to support them.”

Professional Footwear

Built for and approved for use by the military, the new A/T 8” AR 670-1 boot ($185.00) is built to withstand the rigors of the day, whether for military use or high-impact careers. The boot’s AR 670-1 certification coupled with 5.11’s signature A.T.L.A.S. (All Terrain Load Assistance System) technology, provides servicemen and women with the confidence of wearing a military-approved boot boasting the cushion and rebound needed to keep feet comfortable and fresh all day long. The boot also features a suede and 1200D nylon upper, Echo Foam™ high energy return, Force Foam® lightweight impact cushioning, and an ASTM slip- and oil-resistant rubber outsole.

The A/T™ BOA® Lite ($190.00) is modeled after the popular A/T Trainer 2.0 and is aimed at providing support and stability, making them ideal for a wide range of physical activities. The A/T BOA Lite will offer more ankle support compared to the original A/T Trainer 2.0, and the and features a Boa® Fit System for the perfect fit. Each shoe has a durable, lightweight upper that ensures breathability and flexibility, a multi-directional lugged outsole, and the 5.11 Echo Lite high rebound EVA midsole. The Ortholite® Insole delivers superior cushioning and moisture management. Whether for patrol, training or everyday wear, the 5.11 A/T BOA Lite is engineered to meet the demands of any terrain.

A fantastic value for the price, the Speed 4.0 6” Boot ($115.00), available in both black and desert colors, is designed with the duty-ready professional in mind. It features a high-abrasion breathable tongue, Ortholite® Insole, and 5.11’s Force Foam® heel cushioning. The boot is equipped with an ASTM slip- and oil-resistant rubber outsole, ensuring durability and safety in demanding environments.

For those needing extra protection in the field, especially during the cold winter months, the A.T.A.C.® 2.0 8” Insulated Boot ($190.00) offers 400 grams of insulation, paired with Strobel construction and 5.11 SlipStream™ waterproof membrane provides superior stability and traction control that will keep you dry all day long. The Ortholite® Dual Density O-Therm Insole enhances footwear temperature regulation by incorporating a thermal barrier that combines open-cell PU foam with a proprietary aerogel. This results in the lightest and most advanced version of the world’s most insulating material, offering superior thermal insulation, all-day comfort, and exceptional cold weather protection. Strobel construction provide excellent temperature control and comfort. The ATAC boot is designed to perform in any field conditions, featuring an ASTM slip- and oil-resistant rubber outsole for optimal performance and safety.



For 5.11’s lightest weight, and most supportive boot to date, look no further than the Taclite™ 2.0 6” Boot ($160.00). Available in both a 6” version in desert and black, as well as an 8” version in black, the Taclite 2.0 Boot is designed to meet the needs of demanding environments. Despite its lightweight construction, the boot is equipped with 5.11’s A.T.L.A.S. (All Terrain Load Assistance System) technology that provides an advanced support system that enhances stability and provides optimal performance and maximum comfort when carrying heavy loads or navigating uneven terrain. All styles of the Taclite 2.0 Boot feature an Ortholite® Insole, renowned for its lightweight, breathable design and excellent moisture management properties combined with the 5.11 Echo Lite high rebound EVA midsole, which provides exceptional support and comfort. Additionally, the Taclite 2.0 Boots are designed with a durable outsole that offers excellent traction on various surfaces, ensuring you can push through any challenge with confidence. Whether on duty, in the field, or facing tough outdoor conditions, the Taclite 2.0 Boots are built to deliver the performance and reliability you need.

Everyday Footwear

Perfect for the outdoors professional hitting the trail on or off the clock, the Ranger 2.0 Mid ($140.00) offers a rugged yet comfortable design. Coming in multiple colorways, this boot features a durable suede upper combined with breathable mesh construction that ensures both protection and ventilation on-the-go. The removable 5.11 A.T.L.A.S. (All Terrain Load Assistance System) technology offers additional stability and support, especially when carrying heavy loads on uneven terrain. Complete with the 5.11 Echo Lite high rebound EVA midsole that enhances comfort, reduces fatigue, and provides superior shock absorption. The multi-directional rubber outsole delivers exceptional grip and traction on various surfaces, while the Ortholite® Insole, known for its lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking properties, helps keep your feet cooler and drier during extended wear. Whether you’re navigating rocky trails or traversing muddy paths, the Ranger 2.0 Mid is designed to support you every step of the way.

The Duty Ready + Merino Crew Socks ($23.00) are engineered to deliver exceptional comfort, durability, and performance for individuals who demand the best from their gear. Made with a high-quality Merino wool blend, these socks provide superior moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating properties, keeping your feet dry and comfortable in any environment. In addition, they also include a NO QUIT upper cuff to keep the socks securely in place, preventing them from slipping down during vigorous activity. The breathable zonal mesh knitting enhances breathability, promoting airflow and helping to keep your feet cool in warm conditions. Whether you’re on a demanding shift, training in the field, or enjoying outdoor adventures, the Duty Ready + Merino Crew Socks offer the perfect combination of functionality and comfort.

The A/T™ Trainer 2.0 Mid ($150.00) is an extension of the A/T Trainer 2.0, featuring higher ankle support to provide increased stability. Similar to the original A/T Trainer 2.0, the Mid will also boast 5.11’s removable A.T.L.A.S. (All Terrain Load Assistance System) technology, and all of the benefits that come with it

Similar to the original Maxgrip Trainer ($110.00), now offered in the Triple Black colorway, the Maxgrip Trainer Mid ($150.00) is a new and improved model with a mid-height stack to provide increased stability and ankle support for long workout sessions in the gym or at work. It sports 5.11’s MAXGRIP full-rubber multi-lugged outsole for maximum grip while training, and medial lugs for rope climbing support. The PT-R® Inure Runner ($135.00) is also newly available in the Triple Black colorway.

The Foley Mid ($85.00) and Foley Low ($80.00) continue to boast the same standout qualities, like full rubber outsole made with Vibram® and drop-in foam insoles, but they will now be offered in new, versatile colorways. The Foley Mid will now be available in Dark Coyote/Black, and the Foley Low will now be available in Navy/Gum and Black on Black.

Expanding on its renowned sneaker collection, 5.11 collaborated with The Firearm Blog’s James Reeves to create the latest addition in The Stache ($90). Building on the success of the original Norris Sneaker, James, a dedicated fan, was key in designing this update. Reflecting on the collaboration, James stated, “5.11 talks about utilizing end-user feedback all the time when producing their products. I got to experience firsthand what it was like to come to 5.11 with my problem set and work with them on a product to help solve it.” The Stache sneaker boasts a Vibram® bottom for stability and comfort, a compactible deconstructed upper for reduced weight, and an interior print featuring green and black tiger camo. Finally, the Stache includes a hidden pocket in the tongue to stow whatever you want to stash. These sneakers are available in black and ranger green colors, arriving in time for holiday 2024.



Built on the same platform as the 5.11 Foley Sneaker, the new Chukka Boot ($120.00) features a drop-in OrthoLite® foam insole for a stylish and comfortable presentation. Merging the traction and durability of a boot with a casual everyday style, the Chukka Boot is constructed with a full-grain leather upper and a Vibram® full rubber outsole, providing reliable traction on various surfaces. Designed from the inside out, this boot emphasizes all-day comfort and durability.

The Rambler 6-inch Boot ($155.00) is the pinnacle of reaching pinnacles – and looking good doing it. Crafted with a premium full-grain leather upper, this boot redefines durability and style. The OrthoLite® insole ensures unparalleled comfort, while the 5.11 Force Foam® heel cushioning provides optimal support. Engineered with precision, the ASTM slip- and oil-resistant rubber outsole guarantees a superior grip in any terrain. The Rambler 6-inch Boot is the intersection where form seamlessly meets function.

