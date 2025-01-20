5.11 showcases new products at SHOT Show 2025

PRESS RELEASE

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11, the global leader in purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, is set to unveil its latest lineup of ground-breaking products at SHOT Show 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s showcase underscores 5.11’s unwavering commitment to equipping customers with high-performance products designed for durability, versatility and peak performance across any environment. From cutting-edge technical solutions to bold, new collaborations, 5.11 is setting the stage for another groundbreaking year in 2025.

“Our team at 5.11 is proud to unveil an exceptional collection at SHOT Show 2025,” said Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11. “This year’s offerings reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation and our mission to provide customers with the gear they need to excel in any adventure. This impressive new line of products continues to elevate the high standards we set within the industry.”

United in excellence: SIG SAUER x 5.11

Expanding upon an already successful collaboration, SIG SAUER and 5.11 will introduce new additions to their collaborative lineup, blending innovative designs and precision engineering to co-create exceptional performance equipment and apparel for those who demand the best on and off the range. Four bold new t-shirt designs will be added to the collection - the Crest Tee, Ammo Cans Tee, Chrome Eagle Tee and the MCX Rattler Tee ($30 each) - a limited collection featuring designs inspired by SIG SAUER’s iconic brand identity and dedication to craftsmanship.

The SIG SAUER partnership will also feature the new Range Ready Bag Collection. Designed for maximum versatility, the collection offers customizable organization that makes it easy to gear up for a quick range day or a full week of training, maintaining peak performance under any conditions. Whether traveling light or packing for the long haul, the Range Ready collection adapts to your needs and to your gear, ensuring everything is in its place for quick access when you need it most. Crafted in Sig Sauer’s iconic grey color, the collection includes:



Multicam V.XI

5.11’s popular VXI collection expands with Multicam options, now available in both men’s and women’s styles. The Men’s V.XI XTU MC Rapid Shirt ($165) and Women’s V.XI XTU MC Rapid Shirt ($165), along with the Men’s V.XI XTU MC Pant ($225) and Women’s V.XI XTU MC Pant ($225) deliver unmatched functionality in dynamic environments for professionals seeking performance-driven apparel.

Additionally, the V.XI Sigurd Short Sleeve Shirt ($60) and V.XI Sigurd Long Sleeve Shirt ($65) will be available in women’s styles in Fall 2025. Developed with input from elite U.S. SWAT operators, the Sigurd Shirts are a warm-weather base layer, designed for top-tier units in extreme conditions and situations.

New apparel releases

Adding to 5.11’s activewear line, the Athene Legging ($98) range-ready tight is engineered with concealed carry in mind. The Athene combines functionality with all-day comfort, with strategically placed pockets for EDC essentials and low-vis carry options, plus robust belt loops for added versatility, making the legging a perfect choice for the range or everyday wear.

The recently released and highly coveted 5.11 Founder’s Jacket ($160 Regular, $194 Tall) will now be available in black, combining sleek style with field-ready functionality. The first-ever technical blazer designed in partnership with clandestine agencies, this essential piece redefines the boundaries of professional outerwear, combining C-suite style with features built for the field. It’s loaded with powerful technical features, including elastic MOLLE webbing for functional carry, zippered internal chest pockets for secure storage, and hidden key pockets for discreet security. Crafted with wrinkle-resistant fabric and stretch materials, coupled with at-home launder convenience, it’s an essential addition for business travelers who demand performance without compromising style.

Woodland camo expansion

Catering to outdoor enthusiasts, 5.11 is excited to share new offerings that will be available in the ever-popular Woodland Camo colorway.

Constructed from 1050D nylon with a TPU-coated inside and bottom panel, the Load Ready Utility Mike ($60) and the Load Ready Utility Lima ($80) are heavy-duty, haul-all, stackable utility bags ready for action, now in Woodland Camo. With a waterproof-coated inside, reinforced double-layer base panel, side grab handles and a removable lid, the Load Ready Utility bags offer stackable storage for any scenario.

Also in Woodland Camo, the TacTec Trainer Weight Vest ($150), a high-performance weight vest, combining durability with customizable fit and breathability. Constructed from tough 600D polyester, it holds 5.11 and Rogue weight plates and the 5.11 TacTec Weight Plate Sandbag. Adjustable shoulder straps with breathable mesh padding and body pads that help users push limits while keeping cool. A patented adjustable stretch cummerbund keeps the weight secure, while the pockets offer easy-access storage.

The 5.11 Skyweight Collection, also available in Woodland Camo, offers a range of ultra-lightweight, high-performance packs designed for agility and versatility. The collection includes:

Load bearing innovations

5.11 is excited to introduce exciting new developments in its load bearing line, with the introduction of three new products.



RUSH Sierra One Multicam Backpack

LVC48 ($200): The latest addition to the Low-Vis Carry collection (LVC), the LVC48 offers a full 31 liters of professional-grade storage, with a business casual aesthetic. Building on the success of the LVC 6, 8, 10 and 18, this backpack is designed to accommodate a full gear and/or travel loadout.With dual removal dividers, the bag can be configured into 1, 2 or 3 compartments including a hidden rear compartment.Additionally, the bag features a hidden front zippered pocket, ambidextrous side entry CCW access, a dedicated rear laptop compartment with a removable retention strap,carry handles, along with compatibility for LV6 attachment enhance its versatility.

collection (LVC), the LVC48 offers a full 31 liters of professional-grade storage, with a business casual aesthetic. Building on the success of the LVC 6, 8, 10 and 18, this backpack is designed to accommodate a full gear and/or travel loadout.With dual removal dividers, the bag can be configured into 1, 2 or 3 compartments including a hidden rear compartment.Additionally, the bag features a hidden front zippered pocket, ambidextrous side entry CCW access, a dedicated rear laptop compartment with a removable retention strap,carry handles, along with compatibility for LV6 attachment enhance its versatility. UCR Backpack ($175) Ideal trauma bag for a SWAT medic in need of high organization, quick access, visibility all in a low-profile customizable bag., Key highlights include a front quick-grab pull-down panel with integrated disposable glove pouch, placard compatibility, bottom quick-release webbing straps for transport, external low-profile integrated TQ pouches, rear zippered compartment and tuckable shoulder straps.The full clamshell main compartment with T-zip pullers include dual-zip mesh pockets, four tear-away hook-and-loop pouches, dual access zippered compartment and loops for illumination via a chem light or molle compatible light.

Advanced Footwear

In partnership with the GORE-TEX Brand, 5.11 is excited to share new waterproof options for all varieties of terrains and conditions. 5.11 has taken its most technologically advanced duty boot and enhanced it with GORE-TEX product technology, offering industry-leading all-weather performance footwear. The boots, built with full-grain leather and high-abrasion mesh upper with 3D welded construction, tacked on top of an A/T footbed platform to provide additional support and comfort for work weight, are made for comfort and lasting load-bearing support. With a 5.11 x Vibram full-rubber ASTM-rated outsole for slip-and oil-resistance, the A/T Elite GTX is ready for any mission.The A/T Elite GTX will be offered in three height variations, catering to various levels of support and ankle coverage: Mid ($200), 6 inches ($230), and 8 inches ($235).

Built for and approved by the U.S. Army for uniform regulation, the Taclite 2.0 8" AR 670-1 ($165) comes equipped with a suede leather and high abrasion mesh upper built for duty. With an oil and slip-resistant outsole, an Echo Lite EVA midsole for cushioning, an Ortholite insole for comfort, and a 5.11 A/T support plate for torsional stability, the Taclite offers peak performance and value. The Speed 4.0 Desert RapiDry 8” ($) also packs a punch, with a durable nylon upper and rapid-dry microsuede for all-day comfort. With a 5.11 Heat-Deflect insole layer for, 5.11 Force Foam heel cushioning, an Ortholite footbed and a lip and oil-resistant outsole, this boot can do it all in any conditions.

Another footwear addition to 5.11’s collection of U.S. Army uniform regulation boots, the new A/T 8” AR 670-1 boot ($180.00) is made to withstand the rigors of everyday wear. 5.11’s signature A.T.L.A.S. (All Terrain Load Assistance System) technology provides the cushion and rebound needed to keep feet comfortable and fresh all day long. Features a suede and 1200D nylon upper, Echo Foam high energy return, Force Foam lightweight impact cushioning and an ASTM slip- and oil-resistant rubber outsole.

The A/T BOA Lite ($190.00), modeled after the popular A/T Trainer 2.0, is aimed at

providing support and stability for a wide range of physical activities. The A/T BOA Lite will offer added ankle support and features a BOA Fit System allowing for micro adjustments in tension for a perfect fit. Featuring a durable, lightweight upper that ensures breathability and flexibility, a lugged outsole for traction, 5.11’s Echo Lite high-rebound EVA midsole and an Ortholite Insole for superior cushioning and moisture management. Whether for patrol, training or everyday wear, the 5.11 A/T BOA Lite is engineered to meet the demands of any terrain.

Rounding out 5.11’s footwear updates, the Stache Sneaker ($95) and PT-R Inure Runner ($125) will both be available in new colorways. The Stache, 5.11’s renowned collaborative shoe with The Firearm Blog’s James Reeves, will be released in grey, and the PT-R Inure, every cardio guru’s favorite, will be newly offered in two new shades: ranger green and kangaroo.

Everyday carry upgrades

5.11’s EDC lineup will also see some exciting new additions, delivering essential tools designed for everyday convenience and reliability. From precision-engineered knives to pens and carabiners, these accessories are purpose-built to enhance any adventure.

The Hardpoint M2 ($6) is a stainless-steel carabiner with a self-closing wire gate that integrates seamlessly into MOLLE webbing and other load-bearing platforms. With gimped edges for grip and a powder coated finish for low visibility, it’ll now be available in a Fired Brick colorway, ready for the mission. Taking it up another level, the Hardpoint L3 Locking ($18) features a self-closing aluminum locking gate to the generous 3.3” x 2.0” stainless steel frame.

The 5.11 Knife collection is also seeing some upgrades, with the addition of two new products and a refreshed classic: The Icarus DP Mini ($32) elevated with a fired brick colorway option. Joining the lineup is the new Flyte SP Elite ($70), poised to become an everyday carry essential. Crafted with a high-quality S35VN steel blade, a steel pocket clip and an effortless (non-assisted) flipper opening mechanism, this knife blends precision and practicality for any task. The Pryme Double Duty ($80) is a rugged and versatile folding knife built for demanding tasks, featuring a full-handle pry tool, durable D2 tool steel blade and an ergonomic handle designed for optimal control. Designed for professionals, it’s built to offer a robust, workhorse of a knife in a compact, carry-friendly design.

Equally suited for the office or the field, the Kubaton Tactical Pen ($34) combines robust functionality with sleek aesthetics. Now available in the fired brick colorway, it is crafted with a pummel-grip texture, anodized aluminum body for control, and a twist-open pressurized ink cartridge to ensure reliable performance, making it an essential everyday tool.

Finally, at SHOT Show 2025, Beyond Clothing, a 5.11 affiliate company and a leader in expedition apparel, will join 5.11 at its booth, showcasing the brand’s cutting-edge expeditionary apparel displaying its new line of Extreme Cold Weather (ECW) products designed to provide exceptional wearer protection while remaining lightweight and highly packable. Specifically created for military units facing the harshest conditions, this Level 8 ECW collection includes a system of four items: ECW Parka, ECW Bibs, ECW Mitts, and the innovative ECW Overboots. When used together, these products offer a significant advantage to operators in the field, enabling wearers to thrive in the coldest environments.

Developed with input from end users, the Beyond ECW collection is rigorously tested, meeting the highest standards of functionality, reliability, and practicality:



When worn together, the ECW system provides the wearer with an unprecedented level of warmth, performance, and functionality in the field.

For more information about 5.11 and its full lineup of product offerings, or to find a 5.11 store near you, visit www.511tactical.com.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create Purpose-Built Gear to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who live the Always Be Ready lifestyle. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at www.511tactical.com/store-locator Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

About Beyond Clothing

Beyond Clothing, a 5.11 affiliate company, specializes in expeditionary apparel engineered for the world’s harshest conditions. Designed with input from end users and rigorously tested, Beyond’s innovative systems deliver unmatched performance, functionality and protection. From lightweight, packable gear to extreme cold weather solutions, Beyond empowers professionals and adventurers to thrive in any environment. Learn more at www.beyondclothing.com.