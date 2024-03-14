5.11 Tactical Collaborates with Activision to Celebrate the Launch of Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile

PRESS RELEASE

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear, has teamed up with leading video game developer Activision to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated video game Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile with a specialized sweepstakes package, the Fender - 5.11 Stryker Operator Skin within the game, and a limited-edition “Ghost” patch available at 5.11 retail stores.

The enter-to-win sweepstakes will offer fans a chance to win a robust prize package of 5.11 branded gear and in-game currency valued at $2,500. Entries will be accepted Thursday, March 21, 2024 through April 30, 2024. To enter the sweepstakes, view 5.11 products featured in the prize package and uncover a vast array of game-inspired gear available only from 5.11 Tactical, customers and players can visit www.511Tactical.com/WZM . No purchase is necessary, one entry per email, must be 21 years or older and a U.S. resident to enter.

The specialized Fender - 5.11 Stryker Operator Skin will be available for redemption within the game and will be outfitted as a hardened tactical professional with a full array of gear similar to many 5.11 products. To secure the 5.11 Stryker Operator Skin, logon to www.511tactical.com/wzm and sign up for SMS messaging.

Inspired by the famous and polarizing Call of Duty character Simon “Ghost” Riley, the limited-edition patch will be offered to 5.11 customers with an in-store purchase of $75 or more starting on Thursday, March 21, 2024, and lasting until supplies run out. Customers will also receive a code for a 20% discount on their next in-store or online purchase.

“Call of Duty is one of the most iconic, innovative and legendary video game franchises ever created,” said 5.11 Tactical’s CMO, Debra Radcliff. “The gameplan features a truly impressive collection of authentic gear and products similar to what we offer customers so they can live our mantra of Always Be Ready. We’re honored to work with a great partner like Activision and to help them commemorate this exciting launch.”

The latest installment of the legendary Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile ushers in a new era of mobile play for players. Featuring epic battle play with authentic operators, movement, vehicles, gear and maps, it offers world-class battle royales and much more right out of your pocket.

“To win in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the next world-class, authentic Call of Duty experience all in the palm of your hands wherever you go, it takes endurance, tactics and strategy. That’s why we are very excited to partner with 5.11 Tactical, robust outdoor apparel and tactical gear brand, made for your most demanding missions,” said Susan Kim, Senior Director of Marketing at Activision. “In addition to participating in the sweepstakes, we can’t wait to see players utilizing the 5.11 Operator Skin on the battlefield and the limited-edition Ghost patch out in the world.”

To learn more about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile or the Call of Duty franchise visit, www.callofduty.com. To learn more about 5.11, its product offering or its latest events and sweepstakes, visit www.511tactical.com.