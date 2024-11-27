5.11 releases new everyday carry offerings for Fall 2024

PRESS RELEASE

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11, the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear today announced the launch of its latest Everyday Carry (EDC) offerings in time for fall and holiday shopping season. Designed to meet the needs of both tactical professionals and everyday adventurers, this new collection includes a range of versatile tools, accessories, and apparel that are engineered to provide maximum utility, comfort, and style, ensuring that users are always equipped and ready for the demands of their day.

“The EDC line is designed to empower our customers, whether they’re out in the field or navigating daily life,” said Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11. “We understand the importance of gear that performs under pressure, and this collection reflects our dedication to providing dependable solutions for every situation.”

“We understand the importance of gear that performs under pressure, and this collection reflects our dedication to providing dependable solutions for every situation.”



The 5.11 Deploy TL-USB, PL-USB, and K-USB lights are compact and versatile lighting solutions built for ideal peace of mind. The Deploy TL-USB ($80) is the largest of the trio, delivering 1000 lumens of powerful brightness for more demanding situations. The Deploy PL-USB ($60) offers a slimmer profile with 300 lumens, making it a great pocket-sized option for quick, reliable lighting. The smallest of the group, the Deploy K-USB ($30), is a keychain-sized flashlight offering 150 lumens of light in an ultra-portable form. All three models feature rechargeable USB-C functionality, durable weather-resistant construction, and multiple lighting modes, ensuring dependability in a wide range of environments. Whether you need maximum visibility or a more compact everyday solution, the Deploy series has a reliable lighting tool for any scenario. All Deploy lights are offered in black, and the Deploy PL-USB and K-USB are also available in ranger green.

Made for high-end, professional performance, the Response XR1 line offers multiple levels of lights designed to meet the varying needs of professionals in high-pressure environments. All three models offer powerful illumination in a compact form, making them ideal for law enforcement, military personnel, and first responders.

The Response XR1T ($75) is the largest of the trio, offering enhanced grip and durability, while the Response XR1C ($65) is more compact than the XR1T, perfect for every day without compromising on performance. Despite being a mostly polymer construction, the Response XR1P ($50) strikes a balance between size and power, offering high performance in a portable form. All models feature multiple lighting modes, are constructed from rugged, impact- and weather-resistant materials, and are dual-fuel 18650 rechargeable compatible. The XR1 series provides reliable, long-lasting lighting in demanding conditions. All Response XR1 lights are offered in black, and the Response XR1P is additionally offered in orange.

The 5.11 Fix It, Everyday, and Covert Gift Sets are curated collections designed to provide practical solutions for various lifestyles, making them ideal gifts for outdoor enthusiasts, tactical professionals, and those who pride being prepared every day. The Fix It Gift Set ($30) features a Base 1SF keychain knife, Hardpoint MK1 carabiner, and an EDT Multitool, making it the perfect compact toolset for quick repairs and adjustments. The limited edition Everyday Gift Set ($40) is a knife set featuring both the Icarus DP, a 3.5” blade, and the Base 3DP frame lock knife, a smaller 2.75” blade for added convenience. The Covert Gift Set ($50) is tailored for discretion and style. This set offers low-profile, technical items for users who value both functionality and subtlety. It includes the Icarus RT Mini with a 2.8” reverse tanto blade, a Hardpoint M1+MD two-piece removable carabiner and docking system, an EDT Hex mini screwdriver, and a Steel Jacket Money Clip. Each set reflects 5.11’s commitment to durability, reliability, and versatility, making them thoughtful gifts or stocking stuffers for anyone who values high-quality, mission-ready gear.

The Endo.K Insert ($15) is designed for seeking optimal knee comfort without sacrificing mobility. Engineered with a lightweight and durable design, the ENDO.K Insert offers superior breathability and cushioning, making it ideal for prolonged wear in demanding environments. Its anatomical shape with silicon grip print ensures a secure fit within 5.11 pants and functional gear, while the flexible construction allows unrestricted movement during dynamic activities.

For more information about 5.11 and its full line up of product offerings, or to find a 5.11 store near you, visit www.511tactical.com.



About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create Purpose-Built Gear™ to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who live the Always Be Ready® lifestyle. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at www.511tactical.com/store-locator Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

