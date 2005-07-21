ESS Goggles Announces CDI™: High Adrenaline Sunglasses

From ESS Goggles, These high adrenaline sunglasses lightweight high-impact sunglass is the first of its class. Available in five colors, the CDI‘s™ extra-thick polycarbonate lenses can be easily interchanged for quick adaptation to your environment. Its high-speed low-drag frame and shatter-resistant lenses make the CDI™ comfortable and cool enough for downtime yet functional and rugged enough for the battlefield.

Black frame with Clear and Smoke Gray high-impact lenses included. Other lens colors available. Also includes an adjustable neck leash, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, and a protective case.

Mil Spec and ANSI Z87.1+2003 compliant.

Features include:

2.2mm Lenses

Interchangeable Lenses

ANSI-Compliant

Mil Spec

Rx Available

For more information on CDI™ or other ESS products, please contact ESS Goggles at www.essgoggles.com or call 877.726.4072