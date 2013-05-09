Read What Some Are Saying About the Pivothead HD Video Recordable Glasses

Testimonial from Palos Heights Police Department

“Got word you had inquired on how the equipment had been working out thus far. So far so good. Smaller agency so we don’t use them every day, however we have officers assigned to narcotics squads and they and we know they are also there for any situations that would arise surveillance wise as well. Thanks again for the great product and will let you know of any success stories.”

Testimonial from the University of Iowa Jet team

“We have used the Pivothead Durango glasses on a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) who was inserted into a training area using a helicopter. The Pivothead glasses recorded the events that the JTAC experienced from his viewpoint in 1080p high-definition. The Pivothead system is almost completely unobtrusive and does not interfere with dismounted operations as we have demonstrated.”

Testimonial from Souix St. Marie Police Department

“I have suggested them for the drunk driving unit. The video would be invaluable in detecting impaired drivers and taking it to court. I am going to work hard to get you some business down here for you. Just let me convince our bosses that they will be a good tool and perhaps I can get you a bulk order. I personally love them!!!”