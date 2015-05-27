Tifosi Tactical Expands Eyewear Options for 2015

Watkinsville, GA -- Launched in 2014, Tifosi Tactical is back with an expanded collection of tactical and shooting sports eyewear for 2015.

The Lore features an open lens design for a clear range of vision, reduced fogging, and lightweight comfort for all day use. Adjustable nose pieces allow for a custom fit, while hydrophilic rubber ear and nose and pads provide a no-slip grip, even through sweat. The Lore is available in 3 different lens options:

 Clear Single Lens, MSRP $49.95

 Smoke Single Lens, MSRP $49.95

 A Set of 3 Interchangeable Lenses, MSRP $69.95

o Smoke – a multi-purpose lens, works well in bright sunny conditions.

o HC (High Contrast Red) – sharpens contrast and works well in overcast conditions

o Clear – for indoor or low light conditions

The Bronx offers full-frame protection with lightweight comfort (29 g) and is available in a single lens version with Smoke multi-purpose lenses, and features hydrophilic rubber no-slip ear and nose pads. MSRP $49.95.

The frames of both the Lore and Bronx are molded from Grilamid TR-90 NZZ, a flexible and virtually indestructible material characterized by an extremely high alternative bending strength, low density and high resistance to chemical and UV damage. Like all Tifosi Tactical eyewear, the frames and lenses of the Lore and Bronx are rated for Public Safety and Shooting Sports and meet or exceed ANSI Z87.1 safety standards for:

• Impact, both the frame and the lenses

• Optical Clarity

• Eye Coverage

These new models and more can be previewed at the 2015 SHOT Show, Tifosi Tactical booth #32205. All Tifosi eyewear comes with a cleaning bag and protective hard case, and offer 100% protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Tifosi products are available at over 5,000 retail locations in 60 countries, as well as online at dozens of e-tailers. Tifosi Optics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and has become a leading manufacturer of technologically advanced, value-oriented sports eyewear.

About Tifosi Tactical

Tifosi is the Italian word for an avid sports enthusiast, their model for designing and producing sports optics back in 2003. Since then, the companies mission has expanded to provide technically advanced eyewear to enthusiasts of all walks of life, recognizing that well designed and functional eyewear enhances both work and play. They design, test, and torture their product to enhance whatever your endeavors are, whether it’s serving in Law Enforcement, participating in shooting sports, cycling, running, or golf. Tifosi defines the company; They are enthusiasts about their product, their work and their sports.