Flying Cross brings new level of comfort to public safety uniforms with launch of Power Flex line

CINCINNATI — Flying Cross, the leaders in performance stretch uniforms for public safety professions, proudly introduced today the Power Flex line, the latest innovation in its Flex collection. This cutting-edge Class A uniform is the first of its kind to feature all-way stretch fabric, allowing law enforcement professionals enhanced freedom of movement similar to that found in today’s leading performance wear brands. This new innovative performance stretch uniform redefines the comfort, convenience and class expected and required for the future of public safety. The collection offers both men’s and women’s styles, including long- and short-sleeve Class A and Patrol Shirts, a Class A 4-Pocket Pant and Hidden Cargo Pocket Pant.

“As the leader in performance stretch uniforms we wanted to push the bounds of meeting a professionally-respected look, alongside the comfort and functionality needed for today’s job,” said Bob Getto, President and CEO of Fechheimer.

“The world of performance wear has opened the door to new innovative fabrics and we are proud to be the first uniform manufacturer to bring this type of inventive fabric and design modernization to public safety.” Bob Getto, President and CEO of Fechheimer

The Power Flex line is the culmination of years of research and refinement. Featuring breathable, lightweight fabrics, it is designed for maximum comfort and performance.

The new uniform features an all-way stretch knit fabric that moves with the body for unparalleled flexibility and ease. With time being an important factor, Power Flex has been tested for wrinkle, static and odor-resistant performance. The all-way stretch also enhances a brand new continuous ExactComfort waistband, which offers a public safety official, such as a police officer, the perfect amount of stretch as they move throughout the day. Added to that, Power Flex is offered in the new Signature Fit, which boosts overall appearance and style. As a result, comfort, convenience and class are all personified with this latest evolution in uniform technology.

“Comfort and stretch have become essential in public safety uniforms,” said Tom Rose, general manager of Fechheimer’s Public Safety Business. “Our customers demand uniforms that are not only functional but also comfortable during long shifts and in increasingly challenging climatic conditions. Power Flex delivers on all fronts, offering the ultimate balance of durability and performance along with the convenience required by public safety officials.”

Prior to its launch, Power Flex was requested and put into use by one of the nation’s largest metropolitan police departments in the Southwest United States. It received highly positive feedback, particularly for its comfort and adaptability in the department’s extremely high-temperature environment. Officers also praised its convenience, freedom of movement and overall wearability during extended periods on duty. In addition, the line has been requested by and is currently being wear-tested by a number of other departments across the nation.

“We’ve been thrilled to hear from early users things like ‘this is the most comfortable uniform I’ve ever worn” and how ‘the pants are phenomenal, they feel 10 degrees cooler,’” added Anne Thurman, VP of Product Development. “We’re even more proud to produce a product that addresses the need for comfort for public safety officials so they can do their job more effectively on all of our behalf.”

For more information about the Power Flex collection, visit http://www.flyingcross.com/power-flex.

