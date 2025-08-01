Fechheimer announces leadership transition: Bob Getto retires after 18 years as president and CEO; Denny Bogard named president

PRESS RELEASE

CINCINNATI, Ohio — After 18 years of dedicated service at Fechheimer and more than 45 years in the apparel and textile industry, Bob Getto will retire from his role as President and CEO, effective August 1, 2025.

Bob’s tenure at Fechheimer has been marked by transformative leadership and a steadfast commitment to excellence. Under his guidance, the company experienced unprecedented growth, expanded into new markets, launched the acclaimed Vertx brand, acquired Duke, and introduced numerous large-scale uniform programs within the Flying Cross brand —all while maintaining a sharp focus on customer satisfaction and product quality.

In retirement, Bob looks forward to spending more time with his two new grandsons on the West Coast and perfecting his golf swing in the Carolinas. The entire Fechheimer team extends heartfelt gratitude for his visionary leadership and wishes him a joyful and fulfilling retirement.

Fechheimer is pleased to announce that Denny Bogard will assume the role of President. Denny has over 30 years of experience with Fechheimer, having held a variety of leadership positions beginning in the retail division. His deep understanding of the business, customers, and industry—combined with his current oversight of sales and product development—makes him uniquely qualified to lead Fechheimer into its next chapter.

“We are confident that Denny’s leadership will build on the strong foundation Bob has established,” said a company spokesperson. “His commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that Fechheimer will continue to thrive and serve our customers with distinction.”

Fechheimer is committed to a smooth and seamless transition as the leadership handoff progresses. Please join us in celebrating Bob Getto’s remarkable career and in welcoming Denny Bogard to his new role as President.

About Fechheimer:

Fechheimer, a Berkshire Hathaway company, has been a trusted name in uniform apparel since 1842. With a legacy of quality, innovation, and customer focus, Fechheimer continues to serve military, public safety, and professional markets with distinction.

