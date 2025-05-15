Flying Cross launches high-vis lit safety vest to keep first responders safe, day or night

PRESS RELEASE

CINCINNATI — Flying Cross, a brand of the Fechheimer Brothers Company and a trusted name in public safety apparel for over 180 years, today announced the official launch of the Lit Safety Vest, a groundbreaking new product created to help prevent struck-by incidents among law enforcement and first responders operating in low-light and adverse visibility environments.

The combined result of an officer’s personal mission and a manufacturer’s legacy of innovation, the Lit Safety Vest delivers real-world field experience with powerful illumination technology to offer a visibility solution five times brighter than competing vests on the market.

“This vest was born out of tragedy — but built for hope,” said Officer Don Campbell, the inventor of the Lit Safety Vest and a member of the Wyoming, Ohio Police Department. “I created it after a fellow officer was killed on the job, despite wearing a standard reflective vest. The goal of this feels pretty simple — make sure no first responder or officer in the field has to rely on luck or chance to be seen.”

After developing the first prototypes, field-testing them during night shifts, and then selling them on a limited basis, Campbell partnered with Flying Cross to bring the product to scale and elevate its impact across the country. Flying Cross saw not just a product, but a purpose.

“When you meet an officer who’s invented a better way to stay alive on the job — you listen,” said Anne Thurman, Vice President of Product Development for Flying Cross. “At Flying Cross, we believe innovation should always save lives. Don’s innovation aligns perfectly with our priority of protecting those who protect us. Joining forces on such an important mission was an easy decision.”

Key features of the Lit Safety Vest:

594.2 lumens – five times brighter than standard vests

Adjustable touch dimmer – adapts to any lighting condition

USB rechargeable battery – 12-hour runtime at 50% brightness

Body-worn camera compatible – low-cut zipper design

Dual mic tabs – practical for law enforcement use

Breathable ANSI Level 2 mesh – comfort meets visibility

Includes storage bag – mounts to headrest for easy access

The Lit Safety Vest is more than just gear — it’s a lifesaving response to a growing crisis. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), struck-by incidents remain the second leading cause of traffic-related fatalities among officers.

Unlike traditional reflective vests that rely on external light, the Lit Safety Vest emits its own, outlining the wearer’s body, illuminating the face, and enhancing visibility in the darkest conditions. Field-tested and hailed as a “game changer,” it’s already being embraced by law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS professionals nationwide.

As part of the launch, Flying Cross will donate a portion of the proceeds from every vest sold to the NLEOMF, honoring fallen officers and supporting their families.

Departments, agencies, and procurement officers looking to upgrade their visibility gear with this life-saving innovation can visit www.flyingcross.com/LitVest to request a sample, demonstration, or to learn more.

About Flying Cross

Flying Cross is a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality, precision-crafted uniform apparel for U.S. Military, Federal and Public Safety markets. Flying Cross is a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company, which is a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Company. Flying Cross offers the widest array of stock and custom uniform designs worldwide. Throughout its rich history, Flying Cross has been shaping the way uniforms are made by redefining innovation through function and the use of the most advanced fabric technologies. For more information, visit FlyingCross.com.