The legend lives on – Vertx reshapes the future of everyday carry with expansion and evolution of the iconic Gamut Pack

PRESS RELEASE

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Vertx, the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge tactical and everyday carry (EDC) bags and gear, announced the evolution of its legendary Gamut EDC backpack – transforming the groundbreaking original into a complete Gamut Series, inclusive of 5 packs. What began as one of the most innovative bags in the EDC category has now expanded into a collection, each designed to redefine how professionals and everyday users carry with confidence. The new Gamut Series evolves what made the Vertx original revolutionary by incorporating today’s latest tactical technologies and fabric innovations, reinforcing its place as the toughest and most trusted EDC bag series on the market.

“The original Gamut didn’t just create a category, it created a movement,” said Aaron Silvestain, Director of Marketing at Vertx. “From day one, Vertx has set the standard for the highest quality, purpose-built EDC gear. The expansion and evolution into the Gamut Series builds on that legacy with the kind of innovation and legendary durability, functionality and design that only Vertx can deliver.”

The Gamut Series features five purpose-built designs which include 3 pack sizes and 2 sling sizes, giving users the freedom to choose the perfect fit for any mission, environment or lifestyle. Each bag combines Vertx’s signature discreet aesthetic with enhanced tactical functionality, featuring redesigned interiors for seamless modular and built-in integration, faster access to concealed compartments, and rugged construction built to perform under pressure.

The new line includes:



18L Sling – Compact, agile, and ready for rapid access on the move.

– Compact, agile, and ready for rapid access on the move. 22L Sling – A versatile mid-size option optimized for mobility and organization.

– A versatile mid-size option optimized for mobility and organization. 22L Pack – Streamlined and discreet perfect for daily EDC and commuting.

– Streamlined and discreet perfect for daily EDC and commuting. 26L Pack – The everyday workhorse, blending capacity, comfort, and concealment.

– The everyday workhorse, blending capacity, comfort, and concealment. 32L Pack – Maximum space and tactical versatility for larger gear.

“The evolution of the Gamut Series has been driven by our core mission of leading in innovation and functional design in the EDC space,” added Erin Chrostowski, Product Line Manager at Vertx. “The new Gamut Series celebrates everything our users loved about the original and expands into a complete lineup with more functional organization, enhanced CCW functionality, and the legendary strength and durability that Vertx hangs our hat on. We’re proud to bring forward the best version yet of a time-tested favorite that continues to raise the standard for everyday carry.”

Own the legend - shop now at www.vertx.com or find your nearest Vertx dealer to experience the latest firsthand.