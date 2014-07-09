Introducing the Mayhem Tactical Shirt

Tiona, PA - The Mayhem Tactical Shirt was engineered for tactical use by law enforcement for any call of duty. Comprised of poly/cotton rip stop raglan sleeves and moisture wicking body, the tactical shirt is practical as a base layer. Each arm has removable fabric panels for easy patch stitching and built-in pen holders. There is also a hidden pocket on the left arm. The half-zip collar and adjustable Velcro sleeve closures provide a snug and comfortable fit. The Mayhem Tactical Shirt is perfect for effortless flexibility and comfort in tactical environments.

About Mayhem/Intersport Group, Inc

Intersport Group, Inc is operated by a team of individuals with more than 27 years experience developing safety apparel for motorcycle riders. We have taken that experience and applied it our new line of police apparel. We are responsive, flexible and attentive to your specific department needs. Please be sure to inquire about custom development options as well our officer and department discounted pricing.