5.11 Tactical announces new Skyweight collection

Designed for lightweight durability and versatility, the collection offers a range of load-bearing solutions and gear

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear™, today announced a new Skyweight Collection of packs and gear designed for lightweight modularity and custom fitting to offer a full range of load-bearing solutions and products for outdoor adventurers, lightweight enthusiasts and everyday carry.

“Packs and load-bearing gear have always been among our most popular and requested items,” said 5.11’s Vice President, Global Product, Matt Page. “We’ve been working with end-users to build innovative products in those categories for years. Our customers made it clear that they wanted an outdoor gear solution from 5.11 that was lightweight without sacrificing the durability and functionality that 5.11 is known for. We’re excited to introduce the Skyweight Collection a result.”

The Skyweight 36L Pack ($200) and Skyweight 24L Pack ($150) both feature lightweight but durable construction with 330-denier ripstop nylon. Maximum comfort is ensured by padded back panels with built-in airflow channels, load lifters, lumbar pads and padded shoulder harnesses with adjustable sternum straps. Each pack also features a removable load-bearing MOLLE hip belt, hydration sleeve, integrated rain cover, compression straps, external stretch water bottle pockets, gear loops and MOLLE webbing for added storage options. Additionally, the Skyweight 36L includes a front shove-it compartment, a clamshell opening for the main compartment, a secondary compartment and an internal frame for added support.

The Skyweight Utility Chest Pack ($60) and Skyweight Survival Chest Pack ($45) provide lightweight, compact and versatile load-bearing options that can be utilized as waist packs in addition to chest packs. Their unique designs feature removable chest harnesses and rear pass-through ports that allow users to choose either configuration. The harnesses are adjustable and breathable with quick-release systems for easy use and hot pulls for quick access to concealed carry compartments. The 330-denier ripstop nylon construction provides durability. Additional features of the Skyweight Utility Chest Pack include a front zippered pocket, front stretch-woven pocket, bottom webbing loops and gear loops for additional storage. The Skyweight Survival Chest Pack offers an external laminate MOLLE panel for customizable storage options.

Also included in the Collection are the MOLLE Packable Pack ($60) and MOLLE Packable Sling Pack ($50). Designed to take lightweight load bearing to another level, they can be packed into integrated self-pockets and attached to any MOLLE platform for seamless storage when not in use. Both options are constructed with recycled 70-denier nylon ripstop and offer clamshell openings to main compartments, external stretch-woven water bottle pockets when unpacked, external stretch-woven pockets when packed, hydration compatibility, MOLLE strap system and gear loops.

The final offering of the initial Skyweight Collection is the MOLLE Packable Poncho ($85) which offers packable protection from harsh weather in a versatile design that can be worn over a pack or used as a shelter. It’s built with 40-denier ripstop nylon and a waterproof silicone ultra-tensile strength coating in addition to taped seams and an adjustable drawstring hood to provide durability and protection from the elements. The one-size-fits-all design fits over the body and backpacks while corner and edge webbing loops allow it to be tied down for use as a shelter.

To learn more about the Skyweight Collection or to shop its offering, please visit www.511tactical.com/skyweight.