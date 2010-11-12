GT Distributors Opens New Location in Dallas

AUSTIN, Texas — America’s public safety specialists, GT Distributors Inc is proud to announce the opening of its new retail location in Dallas, Texas. Located at 12610 Perimeter Drive in northeast Dallas, the new “super-store” features 15,000-square-feet and hundreds of high-quality name brands from the world’s top manufacturers of public safety equipment and apparel.

“We have supplied law enforcement, military, fire and EMS equipment to the men and women who put their lives on the line for nearly 40 years, and we’re very excited to bring our new retail super-store to Dallas,” adds Jim Orr, founder and president of GT Distributors. “We are a one-stop shop, offering one of the most complete selections of public safety products available, including firearms, ammo, uniforms, flashlights and much more. We hope everyone comes out to see us.”

GT Distributors Dallas is located near the intersection of Shiloh Rd and Northwest Hwy, exit 11B on 635.

Showroom hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am to 6 pm Central Standard Time. Our 24-hour order line is 800.775.5996. For more information about GT Distributors and its extensive line of law enforcement and tactical products, call 972.279.1592, visit www.gtdist.com or email dfwsales@gtdist.com



Founded in 1972, GT Distributors is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of quality public safety and tactical equipment, featuring brand names such as Smith & Wesson, Glock, Bushmaster, Federal Cartridge, Taser International, Under Armour, 5.11 Tactical, Sig Sauer, Safariland, Streamlight and hundreds more. In addition to the new Dallas location, GT has showrooms and distribution facilities located in Austin, Texas, and Rossville, Ga.

Last year, GT Distributors was awarded as 2009 Bushmaster #1 Law Enforcement Distributor, 2010 Glock Perfection, Sig Sauer 2009 Public Safety Sales Center of the Year and the 2009 Hornady #1 Law Enforcement Distributor. GT Distributors also has a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract with the U.S. General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). The contract enables GT Distributors to offer substantial discounts on law enforcement, tactical and public safety equipment to agencies and departments throughout the U.S. government.

For more information about GT Distributors and its extensive line of law enforcement and tactical products, call 800.775.5996 or visit www.gtdist.com.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GT Distributors is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of quality public safety and tactical equipment featuring more than 500 name brands. GT holds a GSA schedule and offers public showrooms and distribution facilities located in Dallas and Austin, Texas; and Rossville, Ga. For more information, call 800.775.5996 or visit www.gtdist.com.

