Flying Cross earns national recognition from Industry-Leading NAUMD

CINCINNATI — Flying Cross, a Fechheimer brand and longstanding leader in public safety garments, is proud to announce it has received five distinguished awards from the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD).

Presented during the NAUMD 2025 Convention & Exposition in New Orleans, the honors annually recognize both product breakthroughs and meaningful collaborations that have delivered real-world results for law enforcement and first responders nationwide.

The five awards include:

Innovation Award for the Lit Safety Vest – A first-of-its-kind LED-lit safety vest designed in collaboration with Officer Don Campbell of Wyoming, Ohio. Unlike traditional high-visibility vests, the Lit Safety Vest uses an integrated light system to dramatically improve visibility in low-light environments without obscuring the wearer’s face or body cam—helping reduce the risk of struck-by incidents.



Innovation Award for Power Flex Uniforms – Crafted with next-gen all-way stretch knit fabric, Power Flex uniforms deliver enhanced freedom of movement, moisture-wicking breathability, and wrinkle resistance. The line provides officers with next-level comfort and durability, even in the most challenging climates, and meets the evolving demands of public safety professionals.



Best Dressed Public Safety Award – Henrico County Police Department – In partnership with Flying Cross, Henrico County, Virginia implemented a custom-designed uniform program that modernizes performance while upholding the department’s professional identity.



Best Dressed Public Safety Award – Phoenix Police Department – Working with Flying Cross, Phoenix’s Police Department adopted the Power Flex line to better serve its officers operating in Arizona’s extreme heat, prioritizing long-term comfort and high-performance design.



Best Dressed Public Safety Award – Lexington-Fayette Division of Community Corrections – Lexington-Fayette collaborated with Flying Cross to deliver a performance-focused uniform designed to meet the unique demands of correctional environments and support staff through Kentucky’s ever-changing seasonal conditions.

“These awards underscore our mission to innovate with purpose,” said Bob Getto, President and CEO of Fechheimer. “When we develop a product, we listen to officers, and we engineer solutions that can have a direct and lasting impact on their safety, performance, and well-being.”

From improving night-time traffic scene safety in Ohio to offering temperature-adaptive comfort for every region of the country, Flying Cross is proudly helping officers do their important jobs more safely and effectively—because protecting those who serve begins with what they wear.

For more information about Flying Cross, visit www.flyingcross.com.