NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Sponsored Content
Apparel  Uniforms

Modern policing requires a modern uniform: How does yours measure up? (infographic)

See how outdated uniforms compare with modern designs and what to look for when evaluating your agency’s uniform program

November 06, 2026 03:42 PM • 
Courtney Levin
Sponsored by
Hero image.png

Download the infographic to see how your agency’s uniform measures up and what to look for in a modern design.

Patrol officers face a very different day-to-day reality than those who came before them. A decade or two ago, a uniform primarily served as a professional, recognizable icon of law enforcement. Today, garments are expected to carry more equipment, hold up through longer shifts and stay durable across extended replacement cycles. This infographic compares outdated and modern uniforms side by side and outlines what agencies should consider as they evaluate their own.

What you’ll learn:

  • How outdated and modern uniforms compare on gear capacity, materials, fit and purchasing practices.
  • Why uniforms need to accommodate heavier equipment loads, more body-worn technology and longer shifts.
  • What a uniform program should provide to outfit new hires and transfers quickly, without long waits or backorders.
  • Why a purpose-built fit for women matters for mobility, comfort and how a duty belt sits throughout a shift.
  • How features such as stretch construction, ripstop fabric and breathable mesh panels support officers on long shifts.

Policing is becoming more complex, and the uniforms officers wear should support that change. Download the infographic to see how your agency’s uniform measures up and what to look for in a modern design.

Police1 BrandFocus Sponsored Content
Courtney Levin
Courtney Levin
Courtney Levin is a Senior Branded Content Lead at Lexipol, where she writes about the people, technology and issues shaping public safety. Covering law enforcement, fire, EMS and corrections, her areas of focus include emerging public safety technology, responder safety, contraband and narcotics detection, communications and connectivity, and workforce challenges. She has a particular interest in exploring how new technologies can solve real-world problems and improve safety and operations for public safety professionals. Courtney holds a BA in Communications from Sonoma State University.