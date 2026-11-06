Modern policing requires a modern uniform: How does yours measure up? (infographic)

Patrol officers face a very different day-to-day reality than those who came before them. A decade or two ago, a uniform primarily served as a professional, recognizable icon of law enforcement. Today, garments are expected to carry more equipment, hold up through longer shifts and stay durable across extended replacement cycles. This infographic compares outdated and modern uniforms side by side and outlines what agencies should consider as they evaluate their own.
What you’ll learn:
- How outdated and modern uniforms compare on gear capacity, materials, fit and purchasing practices.
- Why uniforms need to accommodate heavier equipment loads, more body-worn technology and longer shifts.
- What a uniform program should provide to outfit new hires and transfers quickly, without long waits or backorders.
- Why a purpose-built fit for women matters for mobility, comfort and how a duty belt sits throughout a shift.
- How features such as stretch construction, ripstop fabric and breathable mesh panels support officers on long shifts.
Policing is becoming more complex, and the uniforms officers wear should support that change. Download the infographic to see how your agency’s uniform measures up and what to look for in a modern design.