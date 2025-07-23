A decade of innovation: Slate Solutions redefines body armor for the next generation of public safety

Content provided by Slate Solutions

Founded a decade ago in Florida by industry veteran Mike Slate, Slate Solutions began as a small team focused on original equipment manufacturing (OEM), producing armor systems for large clients, including branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. But what started with a behind-the-scenes role has since evolved into a bold brand of its own – one now known for pushing the boundaries of ballistic protection, comfort and operational utility.

Three years ago, the company introduced its own branded line of tactical, concealable and hard armor products. Since then, Slate Solutions has seen significant growth, including a 90% increase in workforce, positioning itself as a fast-growing and innovative force in the body armor industry.

“Our innovation has allowed us to provide some of the lightest-weight plates in the industry, providing officers comfortable rifle protection for their entire shift,” says Mike Slate, CEO and founder.

Meeting real-world needs with purpose-driven design

The company’s experience with military contracts helped shape its approach: understand the end user, anticipate operational demands, and engineer accordingly. That ethos was on display at SHOT Show 2025 in Las Vegas, where Slate Solutions unveiled its latest innovation – the G-Fold IIIA shield.

Prompted by a request from a state agency for a rapidly deployable ballistic shield with a viewport, the G-Fold is a lightweight, foldable Level IIIA shield crafted from durable composite materials. Its standout feature is its ability to fold compactly into a carry bag, making it easy to store and transport in a patrol vehicle or deploy in tight spaces.

Designed to withstand 15,000 folding cycles without degradation in performance, the G-Fold balances mobility, visibility and protection. A reinforced ballistic viewport maintains situational awareness, while the shield’s compact design supports rapid deployment during dynamic operations.

“Different regions and agencies have different tactics, training environments and standard operating procedures,” Slate notes. “That variability drives how we develop our products – we listen first, then engineer a solution tailored to the way officers work.”

Engineering protection without the weight

Body armor manufacturers have long wrestled with the competing demands of protection, weight and wearability. Slate Solutions has responded with two NIJ-certified plates – the IC3000 and IC4000 – that are gaining attention among law enforcement agencies for their ultralight, low-profile construction.

The IC4000, for example, is a Level III ICW (in conjunction with soft armor) rifle plate that weighs just 1.65 pounds (0.69 kg) in the standard 10x12 shooter’s cut and measures only 0.4 inches (10mm) thick. Certified to stop common rifle rounds such as .308 and .556, it provides a lighter, more ergonomic solution for patrol officers who need rifle-rated protection without the burden of heavy gear.

“It’s incredibly thin and lightweight, ensuring officers have all-day rifle protection without feeling weighed down,” said Slate.

The result is a vest that can be worn more frequently and for longer durations, an important consideration as agencies increasingly equip line officers with higher-level ballistic protection.

Next-gen materials for evolving threats

In addition to hard armor, Slate Solutions is innovating in the soft armor space, using cutting-edge materials like Kevlar EXO and 3rd Generation Dyneema. These technologies allow the company to produce armor that is not only more protective but also more flexible, breathable and adaptable to various body types.

Recognizing a gap in the market, Slate Solutions has also developed structured female body armor certified for performance and fit. Historically underserved in body armor design, female officers now have options that improve comfort without compromising safety.

This shift toward inclusive and customized armor solutions reflects Slate Solutions’ broader philosophy: no two officers or operations are the same, and armor should reflect that diversity.

Looking to the future: Beyond the 10-year mark

Having recently passed its 10th year in the industry, Slate Solutions is clear-eyed about what comes next: scaling up its U.S. presence, continuing to innovate with customer input and staying ahead of evolving safety standards such as the NIJ 0101.07 protocol.

Future plans include expanding its hard armor offerings, investing in structured armor for female officers, and maintaining a nimble design approach that responds quickly to the changing landscape of law enforcement and public safety.

What’s driving this momentum isn’t just technology; it’s a focus on real-world application. “We don’t just build armor,” Slate says. “We build solutions that work for the people who put them on every day.”

In a market where comfort and protection can’t be mutually exclusive, Slate Solutions is proving that with the right combination of innovation and feedback-driven design, it’s possible to deliver both, without compromise.

Visit www.SlateSolutions.com to learn more.