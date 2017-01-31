Dallas police receive $1M grant for ballistic vests, helmets

By Fox 4 News

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department received a $1 million-plus grant Thursday to go toward new ballistic helmets and bullet proof vests.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Homeland Security Grants Division funds for the city and cited the deadly July 7 ambush in downtown Dallas as the reason.

“What the attack in Dallas last year showed us is that more needs to be done to protect the brave men and women who run into danger and not away from it,” Abbott said in a statement. “I hope that these grants will help address some of the needs of our men and women in blue, and look forward to doing even more this legislative session that shows Texas has their back.”

