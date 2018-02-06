Ga. police receive grant for body armor
A Georgia city was awarded with a $3,100 grant for the purchase of new body armor for officers
HIRAM, Ga. — Police in Hiram will soon have new bullet proof vests as they take to the streets to protect and serve their community.
The Georgia Municipal Association awarded the city with a $3,100 grant for the purchase of new safety vests.
“This program allows each city to stretch their budget dollars and provide a safer work environment for their employees,” said GMA Marketing Field Manager Eileen Thomas.
