PD receives state funds for equipment

VILLAGE OF ORISKANY, N.Y. — Assemblyman Anthony J. Brindisi has secured $20,000 in grant money through the state to buy new equipment for both the village police and fire departments.

Brindisi, D-119,Utica, secured the money through grants from the State Legislature, according to officials. The money will be used to purchase a new all-terrain vehicle for the Oriskany Volunteer Fire Department, and bullet proof vests and Tasers for the Oriskany Police Department, officials stated.

“I’m pleased to have secured funding that will be put to good use keeping first responders and community members safe,” said Brindisi in a release.

