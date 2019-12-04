PPSS Group Launch Next Generation Body Armour Offering Previously Unthinkable Levels Of Protection

PPSS Group’s next generation of high-performance body armour is taking personal protection to a completely new-found level.

Made from Auxilam™, a unique carbon fibre composite material, this latest body armour will protect the wearer from even the most vicious and brutal types of edged weapon and shanks imaginable.

Utilising a combination of the incredible strength of carbon fibre, the auxetic properties of Auxilam™ technology and some additional ‘top secret’ assets derived from the specially developed composite structure, this next generation of body armour offers a truly outstanding balance of weight, protection, performance and durability.

Comparing it with PPSS Group’s highly acclaimed polycarbonate-based stab resistant vests, the company is claiming a reduction of 19% in thickness (utilising a 3.9mm carbon fibre composite) and a 6.6% lower aerial density and reduced weight for its latest development.

Yet, it will be certified to KR2/SP2 according to the UK Home Office Body Armour Standard, as well as NIJ Level 2 (Stab & Spike) and VPAM K2/D2 meaning it will offer a truly significant higher level of knife, spike and needle protection.

Thoroughly field tested, the body armour will be made available from Monday 06 January 2020.

Government agencies and security companies will be able to choose from an array of different styles, ranging from covert, overt to hi viz overt options.

Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group states: “Law Enforcement, Border Force, Immigration, Customs and Prison Officers are being attacked by criminals carrying and using knives, machetes, shanks, blunt objects and hypodermic needles every day.”

“Our key objective is to protect those men and women even more effectively. Using the very latest in technology and following extensive research and development, our latest body armour is now offering previously absolutely unthinkable levels of protection.”

“It also offers exceptional, VPAM certified protection from blunt objects, effectively reducing the risks of blunt force trauma injuries e.g. internal bleeding.”

The UK headquartered firm has been supplying countless of homeland security agencies in countries around the world with their widely respected polycarbonate-based stab resistant vests over the past ten years.

Please contact PPSS Group directly in case you have any questions in regards to this press release.