U.S. Armor Corporation is Proud to Announce Their New California Headquarters

U.S. Armor Corporation will be moving to their newer, larger location in nearby Santa Fe Springs (only 7 miles from their present location) on Thursday, March 20, 2014. U.S Armor will close at 5:00pm on Wednesday afternoon and will reopen for business promptly at 8:00am on Thursday morning, preventing any interruption in service to their customers. At the new location, U.S. Armor will boast an increased production capability, a larger product showroom for its customers and a greater central access from the nearby 605, 91 and 5 freeways.

U.S. Armor Corporation looks forward to serving their customers even better at their new Southern California location!

New Address:

10715 Bloomfield Avenue

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Phone:

Toll Free: (800) 443-9798

Local: (562) 207-4240

Web

www.usarmor.com