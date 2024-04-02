Safariland releases new Smith & Wesson fits for IncogX holster

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands, is excited to announce the release of new fits for the redesigned, RDS compatible IWB IncogX holster. The IncogX, developed in partnership with Haley Strategic Partners, now accommodates the Smith & Wesson Shield, Shield+, Shield EZ, and M&P models.

“We are thrilled to provide Safariland and Haley Strategic customers with new fits for their favorite firearms,” said Tim Drnec, VP of Marketing for Safariland. “The IncogX, with its advanced features and exceptional versatility, ensures that users can carry their Smith & Wesson handguns confidently and comfortably.”

Key features of the IncogX include:

• 3 sizes of Concealment Enhancing Clip strut shims

• Micro and full-size red-dot compatibility

• Microfiber suede-wrapped Boltaron body

• Optional magazine caddy with tension adjustment

• Over-the-belt polymer clips

• Passive trigger guard and ejection port retention

The IncogX features an improved clip strut design combining functionality and customized concealment shims. These shims, available in three different sizes (1/8 ", 1/4", and 3/8"), can be effortlessly installed or removed without the need for any tools. This allows users to fine-tune their concealed carry experience according to their preferences.

The new IncogX Holster fits the Smith & Wesson Shield, Shield+, Shield EZ, and M&P models and is now available for purchase. To learn more, visit safariland.com.