Calif. campus police to wear body-worn cameras

By Stephanie Wong

The Spartan Daily

SAN JOSE, Calif. — University police officers will soon be wearing miniature portable video cameras on their uniforms while they’re on campus. According to Sgt. John Laws of the University Police Department, “the police patrol officers and library security officers” are going to be the ones wearing these video cameras to help gather evidence.

Laws said the department will be using Vievu video cameras, which are small devices that are clipped onto the front of an officer’s uniform.

“The department is recommending that the officers have it on any time they are actively contacting someone in a professional capacity,” he said.

