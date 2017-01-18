NJ police receive grant for body cams

By Joshua Jongsma and Owen Proctor

NorthJersey.com

NEW JERSEY — Verona, Cedar Grove and Nutley are among the Essex County municipalities to receive grants to buy body cameras for their police departments, officials said.

The local departments were among the 37 in New Jersey to receive a total of $566,000 to buy cameras and “promote transparency, mutual accountability, and trust between police and the community,” according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Nutley, Verona and Cedar Grove each received $15,000, enough to support 30 body cameras for each department.

