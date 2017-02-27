REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Texas officers receive body camera, training grant

The Corpus Christi PD was one of only 73 police departments nationwide to receive funding under the first DOJ Bureau of Justice Assistance grant award in 2015

February 27, 2017 06:16 PM

By Eddie Cruz
KRIS TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers are getting an equipment upgrade.

The department was awarded a federal grant that allowed them to purchase 130 new body cameras.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was one of only 73 police departments nationwide to receive funding under the first DOJ Bureau of Justice Assistance grant award in 2015 according to police.

