Texas police: Body cameras help fight domestic violence

KWTX

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Cameras given to police officers across Bell County have proved a useful tool for providing evidence to prosecute domestic violence cases.

Officials in the Bell County Attorney’s office say because of these cameras and valuable training for more than 300 officers in the area the amount of domestic violence cases dismissed has dropped.

In 2010 the Bell County Attorney’s Office got state grant for $54,000 to buy the cameras and provide training for officers. With that money cameras were provided to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Killeen, Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Salado, Morgan’s Point and several other cities throughout the county.

