Walmart grant money helps Ohio police buy body cams

CANTON, Ohio — The three Wal-Mart stores in Stark County are donating a combined $4,500 to Canton police to purchase digital cameras, according to a news release from Canton Police Chief Bruce Lawver.

Lawver said last week that the gift will “make (officers’ jobs) a little easier and serve the public better,” noting that Walmart provides a lot of assistance to police departments and other organizations in the communities it serves.

“Wal-Mart awards grants to local organizations making a difference on key issues in communities where Wal-Mart stores, clubs and distribution center associates live and work,” according to the company’s website. “In fiscal year 2015, over 46,000 grants equaling more than $47 million were provided to organizations, including law enforcement agencies, fire departments, schools, recreation centers and more.”

