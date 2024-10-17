Getac selects Veritone Redact for body-worn camera solutions

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER — Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced that Getac Technology Corporation (“Getac”), a leader in rugged computing devices and mobile video solutions, will offer its customers Veritone Redact, an AI-powered software designed to streamline the redaction process for body-worn cameras, in-car video, interview rooms and transport camera footage. The integration of Veritone Redact into Getac’s Evidence Management System will provide law enforcement agencies with an advanced tool for managing video evidence while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.

With the increasing demand for transparency in law enforcement and the widespread use of mobile video solutions, the need for effective and efficient video redaction has grown significantly. Veritone Redact offers law enforcement agencies the ability to automatically detect and blur sensitive information, such as heads, license plates, mobile display terminals (MDTs), notepads and other personally identifiable information, across large volumes of video footage. This automation reduces the time and effort traditionally required for manual redaction, enabling faster, more accurate processing of video evidence.

“We are proud to partner with Veritone and offer advanced redaction to our customers,” said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. “Mobile video and video evidence are a critical tool for law enforcement agencies and, with Veritone Redact, we can now offer an integrated solution that ensures both transparency and compliance, while significantly reducing the time spent on video processing.”

Veritone Redact’s AI-driven capabilities make it a seamless fit for Getac’s line of mobile video cameras, enabling law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage and process their video evidence. Customers using Getac’s Evidence Management will benefit from a robust redaction tool, leading to quicker case resolutions and enhanced public trust.

“By integrating Veritone Redact with Getac’s rugged video solutions, we are empowering law enforcement agencies to handle video evidence more efficiently and with greater accuracy,” said Jon Gacek, general manager, Public Sector, Veritone. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge AI technology to improve public safety and operational efficiency.”

The collaboration between Getac and Veritone highlights the growing importance of advanced technology in law enforcement operations, providing agencies with the tools they need to meet evolving challenges in evidence management while ensuring privacy and compliance standards are upheld.

Demonstrations of the new solution will be available in both the Veritone Booth #2201 and Getac Booth #1311 during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, taking place October 19-22 in Boston.

For more information about Veritone’s public sector offerings, visit: https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/.

For more information about Getac’s rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions for the public safety sector, visit: https://www.getac.com/us/industries/public-safety/.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

