Blue Line Innovations presents Fortify™ digital case and evidence management system

Designed by and for Law Enforcement, Fortify streamlines the way officers manage their digital evidence, saving them precious time in the field.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Blue Line Innovations, LLC announced the release of Fortify digital case and evidence management, designed by cops for cops, this intuitive, user friendly and web-based platform can be used anywhere an Internet connection is available, eliminating the need for tedious software installs.

Management tools are presented in a manner that allows for quick recall of all case and evidence data using ‘Google based’ search parameters. As well as the ability to share that data with authorized users while maintaining data security and chain of custody integrity.

Fortify’s key features include:

Link backup officer videos to the responding officer’s case with no action by the backup officer

Eliminate the need for the officer to manage or tag videos after upload at the end of shift

Cut video upload time in half, reducing overtime

Review evidence easily by the officer and agency

Enter specific data pre or post that automatically links to the associated case

“Fortify technology combined with our complete line of 360° body worn cameras and surveillance solutions provides secure case and evidence management with a new level of awareness in the field. These are truly law enforcement tools for the 21st century”, said Mark Hutchinson, founder and CEO of Blue Line Innovations.

Fully CJIS and FedRamp compliant, digital evidence is securely stored at Blue Line’s U.S. based data center located in Chattanooga, TN., home of the fasted cloud service in the western hemisphere. Customers receive 24/7 Tier 1 support, hardware repairs and warranty service.

Blue Line Innovations will spotlight Fortify along with their complete line of 360° law enforcement and surveillance solutions at the National Interdiction Conference in Denver, CO from April 29th-May 1st.

About Blue Line Innovations

Blue Line Innovations, LLC is a cutting-edge, law enforcement and military technology company established by a former law enforcement officer. Established in 2017, the BLI focus is centered around protecting the 21st century officer, capturing and securing the truth. We specialize in 360° body cameras, evidence management solutions, and surveillance. For more information on Blue Line Innovations, please visit

http://www.BLI360.com.