Digital Ally, Inc. Unveiled the New Thermal Ally Imaging Camera at IACP 2010

Digital Ally’s new Thermal Ally Imaging Camera was met with great interest at the 117th IACP conference in Orlando. The Thermal Ally is a small, versatile, lightweight thermal camera that allows officers to see things they never would have seen before and prevent them from being exposed to danger, day or night, regardless of the weather.

The competitively priced Thermal Ally is the perfect tool to assist in routine patrols, fugitive searches, identifying disturbed surfaces, finding hidden compartments, locating evidence, accident investigations, search and rescue efforts, and much more. Thermal Ally increases an officer’s vision, safety and effectiveness, allowing them to work undetected. The system features a focus free lens for fast target acquisition, multiple color palettes for accurate identification of targets and evidence, records images or can output video, may operate off the included NiMH rechargeable batteries or external power, and more.

For more information, contact Digital Ally at 800-440-4947, sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.