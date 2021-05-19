Kustom Signals announces US Patent Award

LENEXA, Kan.- Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce a patent assignment from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This United States patent protects features in Kustom Signal’s video products portfolio as described below.

This patent builds upon the integration of our hardware and software systems to work together in unison, a core feature of the EyePortal product launch. Launching the ability to activate either the Vantage Body Worn Camera or the Eyewitness HD In-Car Video System from the other device allows the officer to focus on the situation, and less on operation.

Further, the integration allows for files to be automatically associated in our back office software, Eyewitness Data Vault (EDV). This enables an event search to display all evidence files regardless of the camera system. Additionally, the Vantage is able to transfer its files to the EHD either with a wired Ethernet connection, or wirelessly with the Kustom Signals EyePortal. This seamless integration results in a single upload point from the officer’s vehicle to the EDV.

“It is very exciting to continue to innovate in ways that benefit our customers and communities. This innovation in particular is a continuation of the work we pride ourselves in.” said Ryan O’Donnell, Product Manager – Video.

