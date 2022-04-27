Public Safety Agencies Attend Motorola Solutions Technology Conference Shaping Future of Public Safety

Annual public safety technology conference, Summit 2022, brings together more than 1,200 public safety professionals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) welcomed more than 1,200 public safety professionals to its public safety technology conference, Summit 2022, which kicked off today. Summit 2022’s diverse line-up of speakers will provide perspective on the modernization of public safety operations through technology, with a particular focus on global industry trends and the benefit of an evolutionary approach to innovation delivery and deployment optionality. At Summit 2022, hands-on training and product roadmap discussions will also ensure critical dialogue to help shape innovation to address agencies’ challenges of today as well as the future.

“Public safety is on a journey to modernize its technologies to enhance operations within agencies and better serve their communities, and Motorola Solutions has a unique opportunity to stand beside them on this mission,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “Much of what our customers will hear about during Summit 2022 is how we are purposeful in our development and deployment approach to ensure we are fully aligned with our customers. We are not only committed to meeting them where they are today in regards to their technology needs but also ready to help them take the next step in their journey as their needs evolve.”

By progressing both cloud and on-premises technologies simultaneously, Motorola Solutions can deliver new capabilities in the way best suited for customer operations - regardless of where they are in their technology evolution - and help customers maximize their technology investments for today while ensuring a clear path to the next generation of their system. An example of this is the company’s recent introduction of its CommandCentral Smart Transcription and CommandCentral Citizen Input, which are cloud services connected to on-premises 9-1-1 call handling systems. Smart Transcription converts every interaction with the 9-1-1 caller into a searchable, actionable knowledge base, and Citizen Input engages the public to securely collect valuable multimedia evidence.

Throughout Summit 2022, Motorola Solutions customers will learn more about the company’s vision and strategy, engage directly with subject matter experts on the solutions that support their operations and see firsthand the power of integration with complementary products. With software solutions that span the entire public safety workflow; body-worn, in-car and fixed video security offerings; LMR and LTE unified communications; and cybersecurity and managed services, Motorola Solutions is uniquely capable of helping public safety agencies maximize their technology investments and achieve unprecedented collaboration capabilities to support the safety and security expectations of both the agency and community.

Summit 2022 runs from April 25-28, 2022.