WRAP announces Seattle Police Department approval of BolaWRAP® Pilot Program

TEMPE, Ariz.- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has approved a pilot program for the BolaWRAP Remote Restraint device.

According to KOMO News in Seattle, SPD Interim Chief Adrian Diaz has greenlit the BolaWRAP for field testing by the Seattle Police Department. More details will be released about the program when available.

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, Chair of the Council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee, said, “I agreed with the Community Police Commission when, in January, they recommended that Seattle Police Department policy reflect that: ‘protecting the sanctity of human life should be the primary principle of how and when force is applied.’ I am very encouraged by the BolaWRAP’s potential to help de-escalate situations and reduce the number of tragic outcomes.”

WRAP Training Academy trainers conducted a live demonstration of the BolaWRAP for Seattle officers on April 12, 2021. The Seattle Police Department currently has around 1,000 officers.

Tom Smith, President and CEO of WRAP, said, “Our team looks forward to working with the Seattle Police Department to support successful implementation of the BolaWrap and training that best fits their needs for innovative public safety and law enforcement solutions focused on avoiding escalation of force.”

Coverage of the Seattle area use and testing of the BolaWRAP by Seattle’s KOMO News can be viewed here.

Field use bodycam videos of the BolaWRAP by other police departments across the United States can be viewed here.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.