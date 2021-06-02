WRAP reports successful deployment of BolaWRAP® used on fleeing subject outside Seattle

TEMPE, Ariz. — WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new dashcam footage of a successful BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint deployment in Washington.

On May 4, 2021, Mountlake Terrace Police Department (MTPD) in Washington responded to a call involving a subject in mental crisis walking in the road and in front of vehicles. The subject ran towards the freeway overpass, and officers were concerned he intended to jump.

An officer pursuing the subject deployed the BolaWRAP on the subject’s legs, enabling officers to safely take him into custody without injury. The subject was safely transported to a mental health facility to receive help.

The dashcam footage can be viewed here.

The BolaWRAP was also successfully deployed by MTPD officers last month on an intoxicated suspect threatening his wife and children. Footage of that incident can be viewed here.

“We are pleased to see another successful deployment of the BolaWRAP by Mountlake Terrace Police Department, especially on a fleeing subject,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO of WRAP. “With each field use video shared with us, we continue to see more applications of the BolaWRAP as a tool that can help produce successful outcomes in a variety of scenarios. Whether the BolaWRAP is used to safely restrain a subject in a mental health crisis or stop a suspect committing a crime, the device can help de-escalate encounters and end them quickly, before things get out of hand.”

Additional bodycam videos of the BolaWRAP in use can be viewed here.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.