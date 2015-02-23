Shotspotter Hosts Free Webinar on Addressing Active Shooter Threats on School Campuses

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief and Chief of Police University of Maryland are Featured Speakers



NEWARK, Calif. (February, 2015) – SST, Inc., the maker of ShotSpotter Flex and SecureCampus and the global leader in gunfire detection, location, alerting and analysis, today announced a free live webinar to be held on February 26, on “Addressing Active Shooter Threats on Campuses.” Having a solid plan and the right technology in place enables campus security to quickly pinpoint the exact location of the active shooter – whether indoors or outdoors – and improves first responder arrival times along with putting a stop to the shooting and getting aide to victims. Seconds and minutes can save lives. The Active Shooter webinar will be held on Thursday, February 26, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

The webinar, the second in a series of Active Shooter webinars, will feature security experts Chief Ian Moffett, President Elect of NASSLEO and Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief and David B. Mitchell, Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police at University of Maryland, College Park. They will share new strategies for addressing threats and speeding active shooter response times.

In this 60-minute live webinar, leading industry experts in active shooter response will discuss: Proven best practices for how to effectively plan for an active shooter scenario

How to combine procedures and technology systems to improve student and personnel safety

Indoor and outdoor technology that can help your campus accelerate response times

Effective programs that will engage your school community and make it safer

Webinar seating is limited, reserve now at:



https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1427225830771658753 The webinar will be moderated by Damaune Journey, Vice President Security Solutions, SST, Inc. Journey leads SST’s Security Solutions business and is responsible for establishing a leadership position for SST’s ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SST SecureCampus Gunshot Detection solutions, the first service offering focused solely on active shooter impact reduction on campuses and in critical infrastructures – buildings, utilities, transportation hubs.

