4 Decisive Communication Technology Trends For 2015

Dave George, President of Pryme Radio Products and a Wireless World “Top 100 Wireless Technology Expert,” unveils his annual public safety communication trends forecast & new products

Trend #1: Convergence Culture

“The gap between cellular and two-way radio industries’ will continue to close; many agencies have already started replacing 2-way radios with cellular devices for PTT communications,” Dave George stated, “Further, we are seeing that cell phone users are increasingly asking for 2-way radio type accessories, while radio users are requesting cellular-style peripherals. It’s a clear indication that these two industries will continue to converge over the next year—which is why almost everything we are making at Pryme is compatible or at least possible for cellular network use.”

Trend #2: Application over Device

“Regardless of it being Voice or Data, getting the message across effectively will continue to be more important than the device or the network used to transmit it—which are simply facilitators. Mirroring that of the computer industry, the unique needs of each user and each situation will play an increasingly important role when choosing communication devices—it’s all about the hardware fitting the end-user’s application,” George explained, “This trend, paired with the blending of cellular and two-way, will continue to bring forth unique ‘flavors’ of two-way/cellular products and apps across both industries.”

Cellular convergence and the importance of end-user application guided the development of nearly half of Pryme’s new product introductions for 2015. The new BT-PTT-Mini, a low-cost wireless PTT all-in-one package, turns a Smartphone or tablet into a quick and easy PTT device when used with “walkie-talkie” mobile apps like Zello®. The Kit also uses BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) technology—eliminating the need for recharging batteries. Pryme spent 2 years developing the BTH-300 Bluetooth Headset kit with Lightweight Boom Mic or Rugged Throat Mic, which also converts any Cellphone-compatible wired audio accessory into a Bluetooth headset and can be dual-paired with a two-way radio and cell phone at the same time—perfect for covert and undercover applications. The new BTH-600 series Heavy Duty Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Microphones are water and dust resistant, with a high-capacity battery that can last more than 40 hours on a single charge. This durable speaker mic is also available for use with cell phone and tablet PTT apps, and is currently being considered for use by major telecommunication companies.

Trend #3: Long Live Value

“The communications’ product market is over-saturated with low-end suppliers offering goods at considerably cheaper costs, which can be very tempting to budget-tight agencies,” Dave George continued, “In order to survive, higher-quality manufacturers like Pryme will be pushed to provide customers with added value not available through low-end Importers.”

Unparalleled customer service, product customization, professional-grade quality, and the right price are just a few of Pryme’s unique value propositions that have helped them succeed in an oversaturated market; all of their new products for 2015 are evidence of such. In addition, Pryme continues to be a Bluetooth leader, with over 35 “open standard” Bluetooth products that fit a wide variety of radios and devices—including the newly upgraded BT-M11 Bluetooth adapter. A lot of engineering went into this little device, which features a unique, small, self-contained design that eliminates cable between the radio and adapter with a unique patent-pending locking mechanism. To date, Pryme holds an astounding 37 patents for their radio products.

Lastly, making a model debut in 2015 is Pryme’s NEP-BH Ear Bone microphone—a compact, lightweight unit that combines both a speaker and special mic to pick up sound through bone vibrations in the ear canal. The NEP-BH is a perfect fit for security personnel who need to communicate with people outside the system, or for users in high-noise environments (in-ear microphone picks up less background noise).

Trend #4: Data Drive

As for other trends on the horizon, Dave George notes, “We are starting to receive a lot of requests for radio adapters for data, not voice and Mics, PTTs and Headsets that can be used with Tablets and PCs. Expect to see products meeting those needs very soon,” he continued, “Customers are truly the reason behind all of the new products and upgrades Pryme releases every year—listening to them is the key for any manufacturer who wants to stay ahead of the trends in this industry.”