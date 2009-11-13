EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Awarded $3.3 Million Statewide Hybrid Project 25 Trunked and Conventional First Responder Radio System

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a contract valued at $3.3 million. The Company will provide its innovative Hybrid IP25™ system, the first Project 25 compliant infrastructure system that will enable first responder two-way radio calls to roam between trunked and conventional systems.

“Our Hybrid IP25 system is the first true hybrid network, in which first responders can operate and interoperate between the conventional and trunked systems,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “This hybrid radio system is based on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) which enables it to gracefully scale to accommodate future expansions. Our Hybrid IP25 system is the most cost-effective way to provide wide area coverage and innovative features such as roaming and mobility, which are normally only found on trunked systems that cost millions of dollars more. The Company’s award-winning ES Series P25 compliant radios and accessories are also included in the contract, Jalbert added.

Key features of this hybrid system include:

Seamless roaming between trunked and conventional systems, which eliminates the need for dispatchers to manually route calls Fully distributed switchless architecture that eliminates single point of failure Common network management and dispatch between trunked and conventional systems, which substantially reduces capital expenses and operating costs

Jalbert noted, “Over the last few years, we have invested significant resources into our systems infrastructure with unique technology applications, user interfaces, and cost effective approaches for our customers. We are pleased to note that contract awards, like this one, which are integral to our long term strategic growth, validate the direction we have taken with this market.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names and are Made in America. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.