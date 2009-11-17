EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Now Shipping Lightning™ Control Head for Award-winning Mobile Radios

Innovative control head features the brightest display on a land mobile radio

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has begun shipping the Lightning™ Control Head for the award-winning 5300 ES Series Mobile Radios. Lightning, the only land mobile radio with electroluminescent display technology, is the brightest, most readable control head on the market.

“Our Lightning Control Head uses the same display technology found in military applications such as airborne cockpit and ground-based vehicle dashboard instrumentation,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “With a display resolution of 320 x 80 pixels, this control head can be clearly seen from anywhere in a vehicle. Lightning’s best-in-class off angle viewing and bright display provides first responders information at a glance, so they can stay focused on their mission. It is also durable; we designed it to stand up to punishment and extreme temperatures. Lightning’s long operating life means it will retain its brightness for decades. Customer feedback on this innovative new product has been very enthusiastic, and we are excited to be supplying our new control head to first responders.”

Key features of the patent pending control head include: Crystal clear display for easy readability, expanded viewing angle, visible with a quick refresh rate at the temperature extremes. Key features of the ES Series Mobile Radio include: Project 25 trunked and conventional operation, an option for TDMA, interoperability with SMARTNET®/SmartZone®, Enhanced (AMBE+2) P25 Vocoder, over the air rekeying (OTAR) and over the air programming (OTAP), and support for up to 864 talkgroups.

The advanced features of Lightning have positioned EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. to capture its fair share of the high-tier mobile radio market. The Company expects mobile product sales to increase steadily over the next twelve to eighteen months due to Lightning’s competitive advantages.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names are Made in America. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

