EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives Multi-Year State-Wide Contract and a $6.1 Million Order for Mobile Radios from a State Police Force

Irving, TX – November 12, 2009– EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has received a new state-wide multi-year contract and an order valued at $6.1 million from a large state police force. The order calls for the Company to provide its award-winning ES Series of Project 25 compliant mobile radios and accessories.

“Police officers in jurisdictions throughout the state will be using our mobile radios,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our ES Series of mobile radios are well suited for police due to the second-generation Enhanced (AMBE+2) Project 25 Vocoder for superior voice quality and reduction of background noise, solid construction, and compliance with military specifications for extreme temperatures, vibration, and shock. The police force will be using these radios to access city and county systems throughout the state. We are continuing to see good traction in our state and local business, and we are looking forward to helping this customer keep their citizens safe.”

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names and are Made in America. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.