EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. to Highlight New Products at the APCO Canada Conference

Company to demonstrate Project 25 compliant two-way radios with an optional TDMA migration solution for first responders

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that it will highlight its award-winning ES Series of Project 25 radios and new products including the Lightning™ Control Head for the 5300 ES Series Mobile Radio at the 2009 Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Canada Annual Conference October 5-6 at the Evraz Place in Regina, Saskatchewan.

“We are deploying a Project 25 compliant first responder communication system in the Yukon Territory, and our products are an excellent fit for public safety users throughout Canada,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our award-winning ES Series radios are ideal for public safety due to the second-generation Enhanced (AMBE+2) Project 25 Vocoder for superior voice quality and reduction of background noise, solid construction, and compliance with military specifications for extreme temperatures. Our new Lightning Control Head has the brightest and clearest display on the market, and can be clearly seen from anywhere in a vehicle. We recently announced a TDMA option for these radios, which will enable customers to gracefully migrate to the new standards when their systems are ready and will provide investment protection that is unmatched in the industry.”

The 2009 APCO Canada Annual Conference is an educational and networking event, attended by Public Safety decision-makers and operations personnel across Canada.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

