Hytera and Silke Communications partner to provide radios for the Police Unity Tour

IRVINE, Calif. and EUGENE, Ore. — When a multi-state bicycle ride has 450+ participants, keeping track of the riders and support people can be a daunting task. When those participants include police officers and survivors of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, communication throughout the tour becomes mission critical. Hytera, the leading global provider of professional mobile radio (PMR) communications solutions, is partnering with Silke Communications to provide digital portable radios in support of the Police Unity Tour- Challenge Ride. The “Challenge Ride” begins in Somerset, New Jersey on May 9th and ends 250 miles later in Washington, DC on May 12th.

“We expect more than 2,000 bicycles and motorcycles nationwide to make the trip this year,” said Nate Pieske, captain of the Oregon team attached to the Southern California Chapter (7) of the Police Unity Tour. “The primary purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The Challenge Ride, with over 400 riders, spans over one full mile. We have ride marshals, lead and tail riders, a mechanic truck and trailer, medic units, and numerous support vehicles. Communication is a vital component to success of the tour and safety of all involved. We are excited to work with Hytera and Silke to provide the radios to help keep our riders safe.”

“Hytera has supplied radios for events ranging from global summit conferences to the past two Olympics and we are proud to provide our radios to such an important cause,” said Kevin Nolan, Marketing Director, West for Hytera. “Along with our communications dealer, Silke Communications, we are honored to participate.”

“The safety of our officers is vitally important to us, whether it’s during the Unity ride, or every day they’re on the job. We’re proud to help,” added Jim Silke, Jr., president of Silke Communications.

Proceeds from the National Unity Tour go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. In 2016 the tour raised $2.5 million, bringing the total donations to more than $20 million.

About the Police Unity Tour

The primary purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty. It also raises funds for the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial and Museum. What started out in May 1997 with 18 riders on a four-day fundraising bicycle ride from Florham Park, NJ to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. has grown into nine chapters consisting of over 2,200 members nationwide who make the trip annually.

About Hytera

Since its founding in 1993, Hytera has been dedicated to the development, manufacturing and sales of two-way radios and wireless trunking systems. Today, the company has become a full solutions provider for professional wireless communications for public safety, government agencies, transportation, and commercial/light industrial sectors. Hytera’s reliable, robust and secure communications products are distributed in more than 60 countries across the globe.

About Silke Communications

Silke Communications has been serving wireless communications needs for 50 years. Today it serves customers in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Nevada. Services range from provisioning, installation and maintenance of digital radio and data equipment to the construction and maintenance of the communications facilities and towers supporting its West Coast wide area digital network, FleetNet™. FleetNet is the West Coast’s largest privately-owned digital radio network. Learn more at silkecom.com.