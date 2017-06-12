National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Awards Sonim Technologies Public Safety Innovation Accelerator Grant

$1.4M Grant to Focus on Research and Development of Open Source Solution to Demonstrate Mission Critical Push-to-Talk on FirstNet Network

SAN MATEO, Calif. (June 12, 2017) — Sonim Technologies, the global leader in mission critical LTE-based handsets for public safety, has been awarded $1.4M from the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Public Safety Communications Research Division (PSCR) to accelerate research, development, production and testing of key broadband technologies and capabilities for first responders.



Sonim Technologies and Nemergent Solutions are teaming up to deliver an open source platform that significantly advances the state-of-the-art mission critical voice by addressing both on-network and off-network end-to-end mission critical PPT (MCPTT) on the XP handset. The solution will be 3GPP R13 compliant MCPTT platform with both client and server side elements that are fully seamless and interoperable with existing nationwide narrowband assets.



“Our goal is to accelerate adoption of mission critical voice services on PSBN without the need for proprietary software and hardware,” said Robert Escalle, Vice President – Public Safety Market Segment, Sonim Technologies.



Nemergent Solutions developed the MCPTT application stack, which will integrate the core MCPTT protocol services on a new version of Sonim’s ultra-rugged XP handset.



“Ensuring interoperable solutions is a critical feature for Public Safety agencies worldwide,” said Dr. Jose Oscar Fajardo, co-founder and CEO, Nemergent Solutions. “We are thrilled to leverage Sonim’s industry standard handset to demonstrate our open and standard MCPTT client and server components.”



The combination of LTE-based MCPTT and Direct Mode/Off-Network communications functions will be tested on Sonim’s PTT-centric Android handset by the Atlantic City Police Department and first responders from the County of Fairfax, Va.



“New Jersey is one of only five early builders of the National Public Broadband Safety Network so we’re an ideal partner,” said Chief Henry White Jr., Atlantic City Police Department. “These are the kinds of technology advances that will ultimately help us better serve and protect our community.”



“Communications improvements like this can only make us better,” said Mike Newburn, Communications Technology Manager, Department of Information Technology County of Fairfax. “With the FirstNet initiative coming to fruition, it’s time to start building the infrastructure and operations to support it.”



ABOUT SONIM TECHNOLOGIES:

Sonim Technologies is a provider of mission critical solutions designed specifically for professionals in the public safety and defense space. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged, mission-ready LTE handsets, applications and a suite of public safety-grade accessories, collectively designed to increase the productivity, accountability and safety for today’s first responders. Sonim’s commitment to delivering the most reliable and mission ready handset is amplified by an industry-leading, 3-year comprehensive warranty, which has redefined user expectations for ultra-rugged technology. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., and offers its products with mobile operators around the world.



ABOUT NEMERGENT SOLUTIONS

Nemergent Solutions SL integrates a founding team with large experience in designing and prototyping novel Public Safety solutions over mobile broadband technologies, with an agile development team with vast experience in Internet technologies. The company core business areas are new generation mission critical systems, with a portfolio that includes MCPTT clients, MCPTT AS and MCPTT management servers. The server-side components are designed as NFV components, fostering agile and flexible deployments. The innovation-driven nature of the company promotes the establishment of research links with different UE, IMS and EPC leading companies. The overall solution is expected to serve different vertical sectors related to mission critical systems, such as public safety, public transport and logistics.