Omnitronics celebrates 4 decades of innovation in mission-critical communications – looking ahead to a future of accelerated growth & ingenuity.

A global leader in customized solutions for mission-critical communications, the company, founded by David Nicolson and Jim Wilcox in Perth in 1981, has grown to be a global engineering powerhouse, specializing in Radio Dispatch, Interoperability and Radio over IP technology.

Omnitronics Founders Jim Wilcox and David Nicolson (Courtesy photo)

Omnitronics announces the company’s 40th milestone anniversary, and whilst they have established themselves as a leader in mission-critical two-way radio hardware, software and systems, the company originally began as an Electronics Engineering firm in Western Australia. Over the years Omnitronics have seen their inventions applied in a very varied range of applications: From remote control technology for dump trucks used in underground mining in the early nineties, to the technology used in the Q-Zar laser tag game – if there was a need for groundbreaking & purpose-built electronics engineering, the team at Omnitronics were the go-to option of choice.

Now a global solutions provider for two-way radio dispatch systems in the world’s most vital organisations, Omnitronics was also amongst the first in the world to offer Radio over IP technology at a commercial level that is suitable for mission-critical uses as early as 2005.

Despite their large-scale success stories, a penchant for customized development has remained. While other manufacturers offer dispatch consoles as is, Omnitronics have made a name as the customization specialist – taking their systems further by developing functionalities and tailoring applications to suit individual client and industry requirements on top of the standard offerings.

Even though radio dispatch systems are used in many industries, Omnitronics has found their niche in the Public Safety, Security, Federal, State & Local Government departments, Maritime, Mining, Oil & Gas and Utilities sectors.

In a prolific pursuit to create interoperability between vendors, technologies and protocols used in two-way radio communications, Omnitronics have over the years developed an expansive network of technology partnerships and integrations with most major vendors and protocols. Overcoming vendor lock-in and the ability to interconnect legacy analog with modern digital networks across protocols gives them a unique competitive advantage in an industry traditionally constraining upgrades to suit pre-existing structures.

Omnitronics CEO of 17 years, John Florenca, has been with the company for 26 years in various roles, “I believe the success of the company comes from within, you can see it reflected in our core values: We are Quality, We Care, We Focus, We are Creators. These are not just buzzwords, but a real reflection of who we are, and what we do every day of the year. I believe that these core values have enabled Omnitronics to become the successful 40-year-old company that it is today. And I can say that because they are basically the same values that I saw when I joined back in 1995.”

“We get some really interesting cases through to Support”, says Glenn Woods, Omnitronics team member for the past 25 years “, like an Omnitronics IPR radio gateway installed on a remote oil platform that hasn’t been restarted or updated for 7+ years and continues to work without a hitch; or the enquiry to expand a dispatch console system that was installed 20 years prior and is still used every day. Omnitronics products are just built for quality and longevity.”Developed to withstand the harshest of conditions: from sweltering in the drought-stricken outback of Australia to enduring the biting chill of the arctic circle – the steadfast reliability of Omnitronics engineering forms the heart of mission-critical communications systems that are used to support millions of people in 42 countries across 6 continents.



