Swissphone Presents Webinar: Why Private Digital Alerting Networks Make Sense

For fire services and rescue organizations, the need to deliver critical alerts – messages that save time, money and most importantly, lives – is vital. In fact, it is so vital that it makes sense to create a private network, under the control of the organization to ensure delivery of these alerts.

Iowa County Did the Math

Iowa County with 319 responders was looking to replace their old analog tone-and-voice paging system. After thorough analysis of the available alternatives, they concluded: It is not only safer and more efficient to have a private digital alerting network, but also more economical:

What You’ll Learn :

The pitfalls of shared commercial networks

The requirements of mission-critical alerting & communication

Saving time, money and lives with private alerting networks

The Iowa County case study from a technical and economic perspective



