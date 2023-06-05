A comprehensive guide to the grants process (eBook)

Sponsored by Motorola Solutions

Download this grants guide for a deep dive into the grants application process.

Grants are a great way for your department or agency to receive funding beyond the limits of your operational budget and bridge the gap between resources and needs. Grants can help pay for equipment like radios, vehicles, training or even provide funding for additional personnel.

But to be successful in winning grants, agencies need to identify the right grants to pursue, write strong applications that state their case for needing grants funding, offer a transparent budget that reflects those needs and follow best practices in writing and administering grants.

Download this eBook to learn:

Where to look for grants.

What’s in a budget.

The process for applying.

Mistakes to avoid and best practices to adopt.

And more!

Complete the form below to download the eBook.